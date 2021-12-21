Inside Nio’s Plan to Tackle Tesla

Electric car maker Nio (NIO) has a plan in place to properly take on Tesla (TSLA). Though Nio is a long way behind its much more established competitor, its new plan should give it extra room to run in the field. A new car coupled with new marketing strategies could make Nio a serious challenger to the "undisputed leader" of electric vehicles.

I remain bullish on Nio because it may be one of a few challengers Tesla really has, and it's available at a bargain price.

The company's year-to-date stock performance shows exactly why I'm bullish. Nio shares started off at a fairly rapid climb, going from around $50 to approximately $63 in the space of about a week. The company then struggled to maintain that level before a plunge in February.

The decline continued into March, where share prices threatened the $35 level. The rest of the year was then marked by a series of recoveries and losses. A new low for the year arrived in May.

Another rally brought the company back over $50 in July, but that was the closest Nio shareholders would get to a new high. Today, we sit near the 52-week low, with shares trading under $30.

The latest news, however, may turn things around for the company. Nio announced that its latest model, the ET5, was currently taking preorders. That by itself wouldn't mean so much except for the sheer number it took.

In fact, the ET5 is now said to be the single best-selling car it has had yet as measured by preorders. The ET5 is set to sell for 328,000 renminbi, which is about 51,448 USD. Government subsidies and a battery subscription plan will take about 20% off that price.

This is also the lowest-priced option in the series. The ET7, for example, starts at 448,000 renminbi, or around 70,270 USD. The biggest difference is that the ET7 is a larger car, as both will offer Lidar systems designed to provide driver-assist options.

The company is also planning a further expansion to its German operations, as well as those in Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands. That should help keep production levels close to demand and prevent shortages from hurting the company later.

Gaining a Whole New Spark

There are many reasons to be concerned about the electric car concept. Issues of range and power probably top the list. After all, no one wants to be in a car with a dead battery, even in an internal combustion vehicle. A vehicle that runs purely on its battery is even worse. However, Nio may have pulled the teeth on at least one major objection - cost.

Bringing out a comparatively bargain-priced alternative is a smart move. Yes, $50,000 is still a lot to pay for a new car. I can't help but wonder what these will finally cost when they hit the used car market. Somehow, I don't think even $20,000 for a used electric car will go over well.

However, there's still a lot of reason to like Nio here. Bringing out new models is always an eye-opener. A model designed to compete in the "bargain basement" is an even better play. It doesn't just open eyes; it opens entirely new markets. That means Nio can sell where it hasn't yet sold and improve its bottom line potential.

Better yet, Nio stock is a bargain right now. The company is currently around its lowest prices for 2021. The company is challenging lows not seen since October 2020, which was part of its big run-up to $60 originally.

There are some downside risks. There's the ongoing potential that Chinese stocks may be de-listed from American exchanges. It also doesn't help that Nio's dividend history is nonexistent. That makes it impossible to use as an income stock.

However, the company is still getting started in many ways. Plus, the odds of actual de-listing in a Biden administration are comparatively slim.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Nio has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on eight Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months. The average Nio price target of $60 implies 103.4% upside potential.

Analyst price targets range from a low of $45 per share to a high of $87 per share.

Concluding Views

There's a lot to like about Nio. It's posing as one of the few serious challengers to Tesla outside of the legacy carmakers, which is a real potential for a win. Sure, there are some risks here, but there are always risks when it comes to investing.

It's responding to market conditions and making new options available. It's trading well below the lowest price targets and offers much room for potential gain. That combination of factors makes me bullish on a company that could eventually become one of Tesla's biggest competitors.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Steve Anderson did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

​Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates. Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.