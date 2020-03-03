By Brett Owens

During volatile times like these, the best thing to do is this: stay calm and keep collecting your dividends.

Fighting the urge to sell is critical, because doing so could slash your dividend income by 82% or more.

HereaEURtms where IaEURtmm getting that number: letaEURtms say you hold the stocks in our Contrarian Income Report portfolio, which yields an average of 7.2% as I write this. (If you bought a while back, youaEURtmre likely yielding more on your investment, thanks to our picksaEURtm dividend growth, but letaEURtms use 7.2% as our benchmark here.)

And letaEURtms say youaEURtmve got a reasonable nest eggaEUR"about $350KaEUR"invested. Your 7.2% yield translates into an income stream of $25,200 a year. I think youaEURtmll agree that dividend payouts of that size are a big part of the retirement puzzleaEUR"and theyaEURtmd stop cold the moment you sell.

What would you buy instead? Treasuries? At todayaEURtms 1.3% yield, the 10-year would pay you $4,550 a year on your $350KaEUR"or 82% less than our CIR picks! ThataEURtms no way to fund a retirement.

HereaEURtms an even better reason to hang on to your high yielders: these stocks tend to hold up quite well in a downturn like the one weaEURtmre living through now.

Our 3-Point aEURoePullback-ProofaEUR Checklist

What are the hallmarks of a resilient high-yield dividend play? Here are three telltale signs I always look for:

A history of holding firm in past downturns. ItaEURtms obvious: if a stock held its own in the last pullback, odds are it will outperform in the current one.

A highaEUR"and risingaEUR"dividend. Big payouts tend to get investorsaEURtm attention in times like these, when the first-level crowd is going all in on pathetic payers like Treasuries. A growing 7%+ payout looks great compared to the 1.3% the 10-year is currently dribbling out.

A low aEURoebetaaEUR: Beta ratings sound like a shadowy technical indicator with no value to us conservative dividend investors, but thataEURtms false. BetaaEUR"measured over five years on most stock screenersaEUR"is an important volatility measure. Its simple: a beta of 1 means a stock tends to move in tandem with the S&P 500. Below 1: less volatile. Above 1: more volatile. For pullback-resistant buys, I look for a beta of 0.5 or less.

To see this 3-point strategy in action, letaEURtms look at Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), which IaEURtmve recommended in Contrarian Income Report. OHI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with investments in 950 senior-care facilities, almost all of which are in the US.

OHI Is a Rock in a Downturn

LetaEURtms start with point No. 1, strong performance in the last downturn.

Check! In the late 2018 wipeout, which ran from September 20 of that year to Christmas Eve, OHI investors made moneyaEUR"and no small amount, either: we bagged a 4.9% total return in that three-month period, while the broader market returned negative 19%.

OHI Profited in the 2018 Crash



So it probably comes as no surprise that OHI is holding up nicely again in 2020. Even though the market had tanked 10% from February 19 to last Thursday morning, OHI was paddling along nicely, its share price off only about 1.7%, while its shareholders continued to benefit from its 6.2% dividend.

And on the year, it was still well into positive territory, particularly when you look at its total return (including dividends) while the S&P 500 was deep in the red:

OHI Holds Firm in a Rough Start to 2020 aEUR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.