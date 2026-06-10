Inside the GLP-1 Boom: ETF Picks for the Obesity Drug Market

In recent years, the pharmaceutical industry has witnessed a remarkable surge in the development of weight loss medications, particularly GLP-1 receptor agonists such as Ozempic and Wegovy. The global obesity rate has nearly tripled since 1975 and is expected to affect over half the population by 2035, per WHO and Goldman Sachs. Theglobal marketfor anti-obesity medications is expected to reach $50 billion by 2030.

As the prevalence of obesity rises, so do related chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and hypertension, creating a massive market for treatments like GLP-1 drugs. Pioneering GLP-1 treatments, such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound, are now at the forefront of medical advancements in weight management.

Eli Lilly Hovers Around $1 Trillion Valuation

Eli Lilly LLY shares hit a $1 trillion market value, closing at its first record high since November. The stock has surged more than 25% since the March 30 market low and gained over 400% in the past five years, making Eli Lilly one of Wall Street’s biggest beneficiaries of the obesity-drug boom, per Yahoo Finance. Shares surged about 14% over the past one month (as of June 4, 2026).

Reta Fuels Investor Optimism

Much of the recent excitement centers on retatrutide, or “Reta,” Eli Lilly’s experimental next-generation obesity treatment.

Unlike approved drugs such as Zepbound and Mounjaro, which target two hormone pathways, Reta targets three pathways tied to appetite control, blood sugar regulation and energy use.

In the Phase 3 TRIUMPH-1 obesity trial, patients on the highest dose lost an average of 70.3 pounds, or 28.3% of body weight, over 80 weeks. More than 45% of participants lost at least 30% of their body weight, results often associated with bariatric surgery, per the same Yahoo Finance article.

GLP-1 Market Expands Beyond Obesity

Investors increasingly view GLP-1 drugs as a broader metabolic-health platform extending beyond obesity and diabetes into areas such as sleep apnea, kidney disease, cardiovascular risk, liver disease and addiction treatment.

Alongside Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk NVO, Amgen AMGN and Viking Therapeutics VKTX remain key players in the obesity-drug race. Meanwhile, Indian pharma major Lupin bets big on India’s GLP-1 market.

The trend is also affecting industries outside healthcare, including packaged food, alcohol, restaurant and retail stocks, as investors assess how appetite-suppressing drugs may reshape consumer behavior.

Deloitte Warns of a GLP-1 “Bubble”

A new report from Deloitte suggests soaring demand for obesity and diabetes drugs may be creating a “bubble effect” within the pharmaceutical industry, as quoted on CNBC.

Returns on pharmaceutical R&D among the world’s top 20 drugmakers rose to 7% in 2025, driven largely by GLP-1-related assets. Obesity treatments now account for roughly 25% of projected late-stage pipeline sales, surpassing oncology for the first time in 16 years.

According to Deloitte, GLP-1 and obesity drugs now represent about 38% of projected commercial inflows from the 2025 late-stage pipeline. Excluding these drugs, the industry’s R&D return falls sharply to 2.9%.

The report also highlighted concentration risk, noting that only 9% of blockbuster late-stage therapies is expected to generate nearly 70% of total risk-adjusted peak sales.

AI and Health Tech Join the GLP-1 Boom

The obesity-drug trend is also driving growth in health technology. Health-tech startup Signos recently raised $20 million in funding and expanded its partnership with Dexcom, per a CNBC article.

Signos uses AI-powered glucose monitoring technology alongside Dexcom’s continuous glucose monitors to help users manage weight through personalized recommendations tied to food, sleep, stress and lifestyle habits.

ETFs to Play

Roundhill GLP-1 and Weight Loss ETF OZEM, Tema Heart & Health ETF HRTS and Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF THNR are some of the ETFs that should be closely tracked in light of the above-mentioned scenario.

LLY-heavy ETFs like the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF IHE, Harbor Health Care ETF MEDI and VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF PPH should also benefit from this trend.

NVO-heavy ETFs such as the Simplify Health Care ETF PINK and PPH are also in focus. Meanwhile, Amgen-heavy ETFs like the VanEck Biotech ETF BBH and iShares Biotechnology ETF IBB should not be overlooked amid this euphoria.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.