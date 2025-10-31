Inside the Fintech Platform Winning Over a New Generation of Investors in Asia

Key Points

Added 25,257 shares, estimated at ~$4.19 million based on the quarterly average price for the third quarter of 2025

Transaction equates to a 0.98% increase in 13F AUM.

Fund now holds 47,988 shares valued at $8.35 million.

The position represents 1.94% of AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

Image source: Getty Images

MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC disclosed the purchase of 25,257 shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU), in a trade estimated at ~$4.19 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, according to its October 16, 2025, SEC filing.

The fund Added 25,257 shares, estimated at approximately $4.19 million based on the quarterly average price for the third quarter of 2025

The transaction equates to a 0.98% increase in 13F AUM. The fund now holds 47,988 shares valued at $8.35 million.The position represents 1.94% of AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 16, 2025, MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC increased its stake by 25,257 shares during the third quarter of 2025. The estimated trade value, based on the quarter's average price, was approximately $4.19 million. The fund reported holding 47,988 shares at quarter-end, worth $8.35 million.

What else to know

This was a buy and the stake now accounts for 1.94% of the fund's 13F assets under management as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

PDD: $65.27 million (15.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

SE: $38.11 million (8.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

LEGN: $33.54 million (7.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

TCOM: $29.19 million (6.8% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

BZ: $24.06 million (5.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 16, 2025, shares were priced at $156.60, up 64.41% over the past year and delivering 52.51 percentage points of alpha versus the S&P 500.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $16.95 billion Net Income (TTM) $7.91 billion Dividend Yield 1.19% Price (as of market close October 16, 2025) $156.60

Company Snapshot

Futu Holdings Limited is a leading digital financial services provider specializing in online brokerage and wealth management, leveraging technology to deliver efficient market access and investment solutions. The company's scalable platforms, Futubull and Moomoo, enable clients to trade securities, access derivatives, and participate in a wide range of investment products globally.

Futu Holdings Limited offers digitalized securities brokerage, margin financing, and wealth management product distribution services through the Futubull and Moomoo platforms.

The company generates revenue primarily from commissions on securities and derivatives trading, interest income from margin financing, and distribution fees from wealth management products.

Futu Holdings Limited has a strong presence in Hong Kong and international markets and targets retail and institutional investors seeking online access to capital markets.

Foolish take

Following a 100%+ gain over the past year, Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) is now attracting renewed institutional attention. Matthews International Capital Management has modestly increased its position during the third quarter, adding about 25,000 shares valued at $4.2 million.

Futu has built one of the most advanced online investing ecosystems in the region through its Futubull and Moomoo platforms. Both platforms give investors access to U.S, Hong Kong and China-Connect markets. Users can trade equities, ETFs, and options and access real-time data and advanced research tools. The platforms also integrated investor-education content and interactive forum, which plays a key role in building a sense of community that keeps engagement high. Beyond trading, Futu's Money Plus business expands its reach into long-term investing by offering curated wealth-management products such as funds and structured notes.

The company’s challenge now is sustaining growth and trust as digital investing becomes a crowded and competitive field. The company’s scale, recurring revenue, and loyal user base provide a solid footing. For investors tracking the evolution of Asia’s fintech landscape, Futu offers a glimpse into how digital brokerages can mature from fast-growing platforms into enduring financial institutions.

Glossary

13F AUM: Assets under management reported in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings, typically covering U.S.-listed securities.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance compared to a benchmark, indicating outperformance or underperformance.

Margin Financing: Lending money to investors to buy securities, using the purchased securities as collateral.

Wealth Management Product Distribution: Offering and selling investment products, such as funds or structured products, to clients.

Quarterly Average Price: The average price of a security over a specific quarter, used for estimating trade values.

Top Holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, usually ranked by market value or portfolio weight.

Derivative: A financial contract whose value is based on an underlying asset, such as stocks, bonds, or indices.

Institutional Investor: Organizations, like pension funds or mutual funds, that invest large sums of money in securities.

Retail Investor: Individual investors who buy and sell securities for personal accounts, not on behalf of institutions.

Distribution Fees: Charges paid to firms for selling or distributing investment products to clients.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.