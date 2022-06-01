Inside ETFs – Digital Assets Understood

Crypto has had a rough run in 2022, but digital assets have room for growth, notes the panelists at a kick-off panel session on Tuesday at Inside ETFs. As VettaFi's director of research, I, was among the panelists, with a perspective on current events regarding the status of crypto.

"This is this first time crypto investors have felt misled," noted Jan Van Eck, CEO of VanEck. "However, blockchain supported billions of transactions last year and has long-term viability."

"A lot of advisors are getting to understand the risks related to digital assets. They now are recognizing the importance of being educated about what they own", explained Roxanna Islam, associate director of research at VettaFi.

In addition, Islam added that it is important to understand whether investors are looking for a store of value or, rather, looking to benefit from the longer-term trend.

Islam pointed out that advisors can own ETFs such as Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO), which not only holds Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) but Block (SQ), Coinbase (COIN), and Voyager Digital (VOYG).

Based on the variety of digital asset and cryptocurrency-related panels on the agenda for Inside ETFs this week, there is strong demand for ways to gain exposure. However, while advisors cannot buy spot-based Bitcoin-based ETFs in the U.S., they can gain exposure to the cryptocurrency through funds like VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF).

For more news, information, and strategy, visit VettaFi.com.

