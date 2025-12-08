Inside Enterprise Products' Balance Sheet: Key Takeaways for Investors

Enterprise ProductsPartners LP EPD is a leading midstream energy player. The midstream business is highly capital-intensive and requires debt capital to fund oil and gas pipeline and storage projects. The partnership is not an exception here and has significant exposure to debt capital as reflected in its debt-to-capitalization of 52.8%.

However, Enterprise Products mentioned that in the midstream energy space, it has the highest credit rating. This reflects the fact that lenders and investors consider this partnership a reliable and safe midstream player. In fact, EPD’s debt-to-capitalization is lower than the industry’s 56.6%.

As of the third quarter of 2025, Enterprise Products had an outstanding total debt principal of $33.9 billion, with an average life span of roughly 17 years. With the average cost of debt at 4.7% and 96% is tied to a fixed rate, the partnership’s debt portfolio is not vulnerable to rising borrowing costs. Also, there is no large repayment of debt principal due in the immediate future.

WMB & ENB Have Higher Debt Exposure

Williams WMB and Enbridge Inc. ENB are two leading midstream companies. Like EPD, the operations of Williams and Enbridge are also capital-intensive.

Both WMB and ENB have higher debt exposure than EPD. While WMB has a debt-to-capitalization of 65.32%, ENB’s debt-to-capitalization is 60.4%.

EPD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Units of Enterprise Products have risen 7.1% over the past year against the 3.9% decline of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

From a valuation standpoint, EPD trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 10.61X. This is below the broader industry average of 10.69X.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPD’s 2025 earnings has seen downward revisions over the past seven days.

Enterprise Products stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

