Inside a $58 Million Bet on Kodiak Amid $184 Million Offering and Phase 3 Readouts Ahead

Key Points

Connecticut-based Braidwell bought 2,072,788 shares in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $57.96 million, reflecting the establishment of the new position.

Kodiak Sciences represents 1.85% of AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

On February 17, 2026, Connecticut-based Braidwell disclosed a new position in Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD), acquiring 2,072,788 shares in a trade estimated at $57.96 million.

What happened

Braidwell LP reported a new holding in Kodiak Sciences, acquiring 2,072,788 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025, according to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026. The quarter-end position value stood at $57.96 million, capturing both share purchases and price movements.

What else to know

This new position accounts for 1.85% of Braidwell's 13F reportable AUM at quarter-end.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:CAI: $210.88 million (8.08% of AUM) NASDAQ:EWTX: $129.31 million (4.95% of AUM) NASDAQ:NBIX: $106.59 million (4.08% of AUM) NYSE:GKOS: $104.10 million (3.99% of AUM) NASDAQ:NUVL: $82.63 million (3.16% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of Kodiak Sciences were priced at $22.66, up 340% over the past year and far outperforming the S&P 500.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $22.66 Market Capitalization $1.30 billion Net Income (TTM) ($217.34 million) One-Year Price Change 340.0%

Company snapshot

Kodiak Sciences develops and advances therapeutics for retinal diseases, with lead candidates including KSI-301 (in Phase IIb/III trials) and preclinical assets KSI-501 and KSI-601.

The company operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model, investing in research and development to create novel treatments and aiming to generate revenue through future commercialization and potential licensing agreements.

It targets ophthalmologists, retina specialists, and healthcare providers treating patients with retinal vascular and inflammatory diseases, including age-related macular degeneration and diabetic eye conditions.

Kodiak Sciences is a biotechnology company focused on the research and development of innovative therapies for retinal diseases. With a pipeline led by KSI-301 and supported by additional preclinical candidates, the company leverages advanced antibody biopolymer technology to address significant unmet medical needs in ophthalmology.

What this transaction means for investors

Retina biotech is entering a pivotal stretch, and Kodiak sits at the center of it. The company has three late-stage programs with Phase 3 topline data expected across 2026, targeting a global anti-VEGF market estimated at roughly $15 billion. That kind of density has helped the stock’s 340% run over the past year.



Execution, however, still matters. Kodiak ended the third quarter with $72 million in cash and reported a quarterly net loss of $61.5 million, reflecting stepped-up R&D spending tied to active Phase 3 trials. The December $184 million public offering strengthened the balance sheet ahead of those readouts, though it also underscores ongoing capital needs in late-stage biotech.



Within a portfolio heavy on life sciences names like CAI, NBIX and EWTX, a 1.85% allocation signals measured conviction rather than all-in risk. For long-term investors, the thesis hinges on durability. If tarcocimab or KSI-501 can show non-inferior efficacy with extended dosing, the commercial leverage is substantial. If data misses, volatility can return quickly.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Neurocrine Biosciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

