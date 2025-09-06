Inside the $20M NYC Apartment That One ‘Shark Tank’ Star Just Bought

“Shark Tank” investor Robert Herjavec is making waves in Manhattan’s luxury real estate scene once again.

Last year, tech entrepreneur and longtime “Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec sold a show-stopping residence at One57 on NYC’s Billionaire’s Row for $38.8 million. Now, according to Realtor.com, he’s dropped over $20 million on a modern condo at the gleaming 111 West 57th Street supertall.

The famous entrepreneur and investor, who sold a larger residence a few buildings away last year, is staying on Billionaire’s Row. This strategic move keeps Herjavec in one of Manhattan’s most exclusive neighborhoods while securing a residence in an architectural marvel.

Take a peek at his new luxurious home.

A Supertall with Supreme Luxury

The 1,435-foot-tall spot on 111 West 57th Street, also known as Steinway Tower, represents the pinnacle of Manhattan living.

Herjavec’s new approximately 4,500-square-foot residence features four bedrooms and showcases luxury at every turn, including a formal entry gallery with white Macauba stone flooring, a living room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a kitchen with Central Park views. One standout feature is a bathroom equipped with a custom polished nickel freestanding bathtub.

The building itself offers residents access to world-class amenities, including a private porte-cochère, concierge services, an 82-foot lap pool, fitness facilities, and dining options. The tower’s slim profile and soaring height provide unobstructed views of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline.

Strategic Real Estate Moves

This acquisition demonstrates Herjavec’s continued success in luxury real estate investments. The closing comes almost exactly three years after Mr. Herjavec bought the apartment for $31.9 million in July 2021, netting him a substantial profit of nearly $7 million.

For Herjavec, whose wealth stems from building and selling multiple technology companies including his cybersecurity firm The Herjavec Group, this over $20 million investment represents another calculated move in Manhattan’s competitive luxury market. His new residence at 111 West 57th Street ensures he maintains a prestigious foothold among New York’s elite while enjoying some of the city’s most spectacular views.

