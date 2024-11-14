Inseego upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Roth MKM

Roth MKM analyst Scott Searle upgraded Inseego (INSG) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $15, up from $13. The firm cites the company’s complete balance sheet recapitalization, strong core product growth, and “pedigree of management” for the upgrade. Roth recommends using the “misinterpreted weakness” around Inseego’s discontinued operations for the pending Telematics sale, which obscured the Q3 results and Q4 guidance, as a buying opportunity. It expects new products, evolving channels, and inorganic opportunities to further enhance the company’s 2025 and 2026 outlook.

