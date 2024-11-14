News & Insights

Stocks

Inseego upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Roth MKM

November 14, 2024 — 04:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Roth MKM analyst Scott Searle upgraded Inseego (INSG) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $15, up from $13. The firm cites the company’s complete balance sheet recapitalization, strong core product growth, and “pedigree of management” for the upgrade. Roth recommends using the “misinterpreted weakness” around Inseego’s discontinued operations for the pending Telematics sale, which obscured the Q3 results and Q4 guidance, as a buying opportunity. It expects new products, evolving channels, and inorganic opportunities to further enhance the company’s 2025 and 2026 outlook.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on INSG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INSG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.