Inseego (INSG) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in The Cards?

Inseego Corp. INSG is set to report fourth-quarter 2019 results on March 11.



The company expects fourth-quarter revenues between $48 million and $55 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $52.5 million, which suggests a decline of 6.4% from the year-ago quarter.



For the quarter under review, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss has been steady at 8 cents per share in the past 30 days. Notably, the company had reported earnings of 2 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



Notably, in the trailing four quarters, the company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one, came in line once, and missed the same in the last two quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 33.3%, on average.

Inseego Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Inseego Corp. price-eps-surprise | Inseego Corp. Quote

Key Factors to Consider



Inseego’s fourth-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from growing traction of its 5G based solutions.



Notably, the company’s revenues were up 24% year over year in the third quarter, driven by 5G revenues, and this momentum is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter. This is due to the rapid adoption of 5G in the market.



Inseego’s strong portfolio of 4G solutions is also expected to get reflected in the fourth-quarter results.



Additionally, the company’s Skyus line of industrial IoT products has been gaining traction due to expansion in the software-defined wide area network (SD WAN) market. This has enabled the company to partner with top SD WAN providers like VMWare VMW, Riverbed and Cisco Meraki.



Further, strong demand for Inseego’s enterprise SaaS solutions in international markets is likely to have contributed to the fourth-quarter performance.



Notably, the company witnessed continued double-digit recurring revenue growth from Europe and the U.K in the third quarter. Bookings were also up for the Inseego’s Ctrack platform in South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.



However, the company anticipates promotional change at its largest customer — Verizon VZ, and seasonality in business to have weighed on the fourth-quarter performance.



Additionally, increased expenditure on research & development for the development of 5G is expected to have kept margins under pressure.



Key Q4 Developments



The company partnered with AT&T T to launch its FirstNet approved USB 800 modem. Moreover, it partnered with Telstra in Australia to launch its new IoT tracker.



Zacks Rank



Inseego currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.