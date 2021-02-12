Inseego (INSG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Inseego (INSG) closed the most recent trading day at $18.21, moving -1.62% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the holding company had gained 27.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.18%.

INSG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect INSG to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 110%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $84.55 million, up 61.58% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for INSG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. INSG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, INSG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 115.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 89.17.

Meanwhile, INSG's PEG ratio is currently 5.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. INSG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 5.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

