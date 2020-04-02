Inseego (INSG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Inseego (INSG) closed at $6.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the holding company had gained 5.3% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 16.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from INSG as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, down 200% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $50.17 million, up 3.31% from the year-ago period.

INSG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.19 per share and revenue of $259.46 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.52% and +18.21%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for INSG should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 63.04% lower within the past month. INSG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

