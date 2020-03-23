Inseego (INSG) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

Inseego (INSG) closed at $5.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.93%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the holding company had lost 43.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 29.2%, while the S&P 500 lost 31.71%.

INSG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect INSG to post earnings of -$0.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 200%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $50.17 million, up 3.31% from the prior-year quarter.

INSG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.19 per share and revenue of $259.46 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.52% and +18.21%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for INSG should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 63.04% lower. INSG is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

