Inseego (INSG) Price Target Increased by 328.58% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for Inseego (NasdaqGS:INSG) has been revised to 4.08 / share. This is an increase of 328.58% from the prior estimate of 0.95 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.52 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 80.53% from the latest reported closing price of 2.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inseego. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSG is 0.00%, a decrease of 89.15%. The put/call ratio of INSG is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 123K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company.

Inseego Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Inseego Corp. is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Its innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company's patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide.

