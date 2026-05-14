Inseego (INSG) Price Target Increased by 17.14% to 20.91

The average one-year price target for Inseego (NasdaqGS:INSG) has been revised to $20.91 / share. This is an increase of 17.14% from the prior estimate of $17.85 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.84% from the latest reported closing price of $15.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inseego. This is an decrease of 50 owner(s) or 34.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSG is 0.03%, an increase of 570.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.46% to 7,133K shares. The put/call ratio of INSG is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 804K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 508K shares , representing an increase of 36.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSG by 66.90% over the last quarter.

MIC Capital Management UK LLP holds 767K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 571K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares , representing an increase of 23.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSG by 3.68% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 511K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 429K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares , representing an increase of 25.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSG by 12.81% over the last quarter.

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