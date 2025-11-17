Inseego (INSG) Price Target Increased by 12.82% to 16.83

The average one-year price target for Inseego (NasdaqGS:INSG) has been revised to $16.83 / share. This is an increase of 12.82% from the prior estimate of $14.92 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.33% from the latest reported closing price of $11.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inseego. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 43.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSG is 0.01%, an increase of 21.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.02% to 5,939K shares. The put/call ratio of INSG is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Simplicity Wealth holds 761K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 525K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares , representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSG by 59.78% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 405K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 325K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 319K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company.

