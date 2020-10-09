Inseego (INSG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Inseego (INSG) closed at $10.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.88% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the holding company had lost 6.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.54%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from INSG as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect INSG to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $81.67 million, up 30.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.05 per share and revenue of $303.20 million, which would represent changes of +76.19% and +38.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for INSG should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. INSG currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.