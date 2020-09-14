Inseego (INSG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Inseego (INSG) closed at $11.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.37% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the holding company had lost 10.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.37%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from INSG as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect INSG to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $81.24 million, up 29.52% from the year-ago period.

INSG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.05 per share and revenue of $302.80 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +76.19% and +37.95%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for INSG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. INSG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

