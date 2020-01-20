Inseego (INSG) Looks Good: Stock Adds 8% in Session

Inseego Corp. INSG was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $7.01 to $8.72 in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



Inseego currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Another stock worth considering in the Internet - Software industry is Chegg, Inc. CHGG which carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



