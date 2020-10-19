Inseego (INSG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Inseego (INSG) closed at $10.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.4% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.63%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.65%.

Coming into today, shares of the holding company had lost 6.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.86%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from INSG as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect INSG to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $81.67 million, up 30.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.05 per share and revenue of $303.20 million, which would represent changes of +76.19% and +38.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for INSG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. INSG is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

