Inseego (INSG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Inseego (INSG) closed at $11.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.6% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the holding company had gained 9.87% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from INSG as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect INSG to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $79.63 million, up 42.48% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.05 per share and revenue of $299.83 million. These totals would mark changes of +76.19% and +36.6%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for INSG should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.49% higher. INSG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

