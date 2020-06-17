Inseego (INSG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Inseego (INSG) closed at $10.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.87% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from INSG as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, INSG is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $79.65 million, up 42.51% from the prior-year quarter.

INSG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.11 per share and revenue of $300.40 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +47.62% and +36.86%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for INSG should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. INSG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

