Inseego (INSG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Inseego (INSG) closed at $8.31, marking a +1.84% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the holding company had lost 0.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from INSG as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, down 500% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $52.48 million, down 6.36% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for INSG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. INSG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

