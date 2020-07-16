Inseego (INSG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Inseego (INSG) closed the most recent trading day at $10.98, moving -1.7% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the holding company had gained 7.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.71%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from INSG as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, INSG is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $79.63 million, up 42.48% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.05 per share and revenue of $299.83 million, which would represent changes of +76.19% and +36.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for INSG should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.49% higher within the past month. INSG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

