Inseego (INSG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Inseego (INSG) closed the most recent trading day at $13.94, moving -0.92% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.52% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the holding company had gained 122.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 13.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 13.35%.

INSG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2020. On that day, INSG is projected to report earnings of -$0.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 200%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $52.41 million, up 7.92% from the year-ago period.

INSG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.13 per share and revenue of $295.98 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.1% and +34.85%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for INSG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.33% higher. INSG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

