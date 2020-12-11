Inseego (INSG) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 9.1%

Inseego Corp. INSG was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $9.12 to $11.66 in the past one-month time frame.

The upmove came after the company announced that its 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot will be available at T-Mobile.

The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Inseego currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



