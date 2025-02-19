Inseego Corp. Reports Q4 2024 Financial Results, Achieves $48.1 Million Revenue and $5.4 Million Adjusted EBITDA

Inseego Corp. reported Q4 2024 revenue of $48.1 million, positive Adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million, and completed significant debt restructuring and business sale.

Inseego Corp. reported its financial results for Q4 2024, achieving a revenue of $48.1 million and a positive Adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million, alongside a GAAP Operating Income of $1.8 million. The company successfully completed the sale of its telematics business for $52.7 million in cash and restructured its convertible debt, significantly reducing its overall debt burden. CEO Juho Sarvikas expressed confidence in the company's growth trajectory for 2025 despite experiencing short-term challenges. The full-year revenue reached $191.2 million, and the measures taken to enhance the capital structure are expected to provide greater liquidity as Inseego aims to expand its product offerings and customer base moving forward.

Potential Positives

Q4 2024 revenue of $48.1 million demonstrates a significant increase compared to the previous year, reflecting strong business performance.

Positive Adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million and GAAP Operating Income of $1.8 million indicate improved profitability and operational efficiency.

Sale of the telematics business for $52.7 million enhances liquidity and allows the company to focus on core operations.

Completion of convertible debt restructurings resulted in material reductions in debt, improving the company's financial stability.

Potential Negatives

Despite reporting revenue growth in Q4 2024, the company faces significant anticipated revenue decline in Q1 2025, with guidance projecting total revenue between $30.0 million to $33.0 million, which represents a notable decrease compared to Q4 2024.

The completion of the telematics business sale, while providing immediate liquidity, may indicate a strategic retreat from a segment that could have been vital for future growth, raising concerns about the firm's long-term direction and market competitiveness.

The net loss attributable to common stockholders for Q4 2024 was $1.4 million, which signals ongoing financial struggles and raises questions about the company's ability to achieve sustainable profitability in the near term.

FAQ

What were Inseego's Q4 2024 revenue figures?

Inseego reported a Q4 2024 revenue of $48.1 million.

What were the Q4 2024 Adjusted EBITDA results?

The Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 was $5.4 million.

What major transaction did Inseego complete in Q4 2024?

Inseego completed the sale of its telematics business for $52.7 million in cash.

How much debt did Inseego restructure recently?

Inseego restructured approximately $91.5 million of its convertible notes as part of its capital management initiative.

What is Inseego's revenue guidance for Q1 2025?

Inseego's revenue guidance for Q1 2025 is between $30.0 million and $33.0 million.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





Q4 2024 revenue of





$48.1 million









Q4 2024 positive Adjusted EBITDA





of





$5.4 million





and





GAAP Operating Income of





$1.8 million









Completed sale of telematics business for





$52.7 million in cash









Completed convertible debt restructurings with material reductions in debt







SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the “Company”), a technology leader in 5G mobile and fixed wireless solutions for mobile network operators, Fortune 500 enterprises and SMBs, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





“My first weeks at Inseego have been very positive, and we are already making progress towards positioning the company as the wireless broadband partner of choice within the wireless ecosystem,” stated Juho Sarvikas, Chief Executive Officer of Inseego. “Our fourth-quarter operational performance delivered encouraging results, reflecting strength in both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. While we see some near-term headwinds in the first quarter, I am confident that we are on track to deliver year-on-year growth in 2025 as we focus on expanding both our solution portfolio and customer base. Together, as a team, we remain committed to driving long-term growth to create stockholder value."





“We continue to be focused on driving stockholder value and were pleased to close both the restructuring of our outstanding convertible notes and the sale of our Telematics business, receiving $52 million in cash in the quarter,” Steven Gatoff, Chief Financial Officer of Inseego, commented. "These transactions right-sized the Company’s capital structure and provided meaningful additional liquidity and flexibility as we move forward to develop new products and drive growth.”









Financial Highlights











Revenue for Q4 2024 was $48.1 million; full year 2024 revenue was $191.2 million.



Revenue for Q4 2024 was $48.1 million; full year 2024 revenue was $191.2 million.



Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 was $5.4 million; full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA was $20.5 million.



Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 was $5.4 million; full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA was $20.5 million.



GAAP gross margin for Q4 2024 was 37.3%; full year 2024 GAAP gross margin was 36.0%.











Capital Structure Improvements











On November 6, 2024, the Company completed its capital structure management initiative and material debt reduction by exchanging $91.5 million of principal value of the Company’s 3.25% convertible notes due 2025 for long-term debt and equity; the Company has now repurchased or exchanged at a discount approximately $147 million, or 91% of aggregate principal amount, of the $162 million of the convertible notes that were outstanding as of December 31, 2023. See separate press release issued on November 12, 2024 for further details.











Business Highlights











Completed the sale of the Company’s Telematics business for $52.7 million in cash.



Completed the sale of the Company’s Telematics business for $52.7 million in cash.



Appointed Juho Sarvikas as the new Chief Executive Officer and Board member.



Appointed Juho Sarvikas as the new Chief Executive Officer and Board member.



Achieved highest quarterly MiFi X PRO sales ever with one major North American carrier who continues to see great success with our device especially with public sector customers.



Achieved highest quarterly MiFi X PRO sales ever with one major North American carrier who continues to see great success with our device especially with public sector customers.



Received award letter from a large service provider for our next generation indoor FWA device.



Received award letter from a large service provider for our next generation indoor FWA device.



Ranged MiFi X PRO with a global communications solutions provider for business and government agencies.



Ranged MiFi X PRO with a global communications solutions provider for business and government agencies.



Executed large FWA order with a major Internet Service Provider who uses Inseego devices to deliver ultra-fast, SLA-guaranteed, symmetrical fixed wireless access to businesses.



Executed large FWA order with a major Internet Service Provider who uses Inseego devices to deliver ultra-fast, SLA-guaranteed, symmetrical fixed wireless access to businesses.



Completed transaction with a global medical device manufacturer to improve patient outcomes by providing reliable wireless connectivity to automatic external defibrillators.



Completed transaction with a global medical device manufacturer to improve patient outcomes by providing reliable wireless connectivity to automatic external defibrillators.



Selected in two competitive opportunities to be the hardware supplier to large nonprofit telecom companies that provide affordable broadband services to bridge the digital divide.











Q1 2025 Guidance











Total revenue in the range of $30.0 million to $33.0 million.



Total revenue in the range of $30.0 million to $33.0 million.



Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2.0 million to $3.0 million.











Conference Call Information









Inseego will host a conference call and live webcast today at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access the conference call:







Online, visit





https://investor.inseego.com/events-presentations







Online, visit



Those without internet access may dial in by calling:





In the United States, call 1-844-282-4463





International parties can access the call at 1-412-317-5613







Those without internet access may dial in by calling:





An audio replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the call through March 5, 2025. To hear the replay, parties in the United States may call 1-877-344-7529 and enter access code 9063175 followed by the # key. International parties may call 1-412-317-0088. In addition, the Inseego Corp. press release will be accessible from the Company's website before the conference call begins.







About Inseego Corp.







Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego’s 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry’s best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility---all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit





www.inseego.com





#Putting5GtoWork





©2025. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. MiFi and the Inseego name and logo are registered trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other company, product, or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Some of the information presented in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as “may,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this news release related to our future business outlook, the future demand for our products, and other statements that are not purely historical facts are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections. They are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We, therefore, cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Actual results could differ materially from our expectations.





Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include: (1) the Company’s dependence on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenues; (2) the future demand for wireless broadband access to data and asset management software and services and our ability to accurately forecast; (3) the growth of wireless wide-area networking and asset management software and services; (4) customer and end-user acceptance of the Company’s current product and service offerings and market demand for the Company’s anticipated new product and service offerings; (5) our ability to develop sales channels and to onboard channel partners; (6) increased competition and pricing pressure from participants in the markets in which the Company is engaged; (7) dependence on third-party manufacturers and key component suppliers worldwide; (8) the impact of fluctuations of foreign currency exchange rates; (9) the impact of supply chain challenges on our ability to source components and manufacture our products; (10) unexpected liabilities or expenses; (11) the Company’s ability to introduce new products and services in a timely manner, including the ability to develop and launch 5G products at the speed and functionality required by our customers; (12) litigation, regulatory and IP developments related to our products or components of our products; (13) the Company’s ability to raise additional financing when the Company requires capital for operations or to satisfy corporate obligations; (14) the Company’s plans and expectations relating to acquisitions, divestitures, strategic relationships, international expansion, software and hardware developments, personnel matters, and cost containment initiatives, including restructuring activities and the timing of their implementations; (15) the global semiconductor shortage and any related price increases or supply chain disruptions, (16) the potential impact of COVID-19 or other global public health emergencies on the business, (17) the impact of high rates of inflation and rising interest rates, (18) the impact of import tariffs on our materials and products, and (19) the impact of geopolitical instability on our business.





These factors, as well as other factors set forth as risk factors or otherwise described in the reports filed by the Company with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov), could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future, except as otherwise required under applicable law and our ongoing reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Inseego Corp. has provided financial information in this press release that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, for example, exclude preferred stock dividends, share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions, amortization of discount and issuance costs related to our 2025 Notes and revolving credit facility, fair value adjustments on derivative instruments, and other non-recurring expenses. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment of capitalized software, impairment of long-lived assets, debt restructuring costs and divestiture related costs, along with certain other non-recurring expenses and foreign exchange gains and losses.





Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP cost of revenues, and non-GAAP operating costs and expenses are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. They are not intended to be used in isolation or as a substitute for cost of revenues, operating expenses, net loss, net loss per share or any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we consider them to be an important supplemental performance measure.





We use these non-GAAP financial measures to make operational decisions, evaluate our performance, prepare forecasts and determine compensation. Further, management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Share-based compensation expenses are expected to vary depending on the number of new incentive award grants issued to both current and new employees, the number of such grants forfeited by former employees, and changes in our stock price, stock market volatility, expected option term and risk-free interest rates, all of which are difficult to estimate. In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain non-cash and one-time items to facilitate comparability of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such expenses are not, in our view, related to our ongoing operational performance. We use this view of our operating performance to compare it with the business plan and individual operating budgets and in the allocation of resources.





We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors in providing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision-making. The Company believes that using these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates comparing our underlying operating performance with other companies in our industry, which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results.





In the future, we expect to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and the exclusion of these items in the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring. Investors and potential investors are cautioned that material limitations are associated with using non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The limitations of relying on non-GAAP financial measures include, but are not limited to, the fact that other companies, including other companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative tool.





Investors and potential investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures in this press release with our GAAP financial results.







Investor Relations Contact:







Matt Glover, Gateway Group: (949) 574-3860





IR@inseego.com















INSEEGO CORP.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







(In thousands, except share and per share data)





(Unaudited)























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Revenues:





































Mobile solutions





$





25,499













$





16,029













$





98,930













$





80,498













Fixed wireless access solutions









10,427

















12,411

















47,649

















54,900













Product









35,926

















28,440

















146,579

















135,398













Services and other









12,161

















7,479

















44,665

















31,888













Total revenues









48,087

















35,919

















191,244

















167,286













Cost of revenues:





































Product









28,578

















25,782

















115,390

















127,157













Services and other









1,565

















794

















7,057

















4,353













Total cost of revenues









30,143

















26,576

















122,447

















131,510













Gross profit (loss)









17,944

















9,343

















68,797

















35,776













Operating costs and expenses:





































Research and development









5,564

















5,356

















20,596

















19,725













Sales and marketing









3,775

















2,929

















15,951

















16,632













General and administrative









4,545

















3,527

















17,240

















15,853













Depreciation and amortization









2,270

















5,283

















12,368

















18,408













Impairment of capitalized software









—

















—

















927

















1,115













Total operating costs and expenses









16,154

















17,095

















67,082

















71,733













Operating income (loss)









1,790

















(7,752





)













1,715

















(35,957





)









Other (expense) income:





































(Loss)/Gain on debt restructurings, net









(16,541





)













—

















(2,851





)













—













Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility









—

















—

















(788





)













—













Interest expense, net









(1,220





)













(2,176





)













(10,906





)













(9,086





)









Other income (expense), net









14

















19

















(850





)













70













Income (Loss) before income taxes









(15,957





)













(9,909





)













(13,680





)













(44,973





)









Income tax provision









518

















(1





)













689

















43













Income (Loss) from continuing operations









(16,475





)













(9,908





)













(14,369





)













(45,016





)









Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision









15,909

















(4,432





)













18,941

















(1,169





)









Net income (loss)









(566





)













(14,340





)













4,572

















(46,185





)









Preferred stock dividends









(844





)













(773





)













(3,269





)













(2,991





)









Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders





$





(1,410





)









$





(15,113





)









$





1,303













$





(49,176





)









Per share data:





































Net earnings (loss) per share:







































Basic and diluted:







































Continuing operations





$





(1.23





)









$





(0.90





)









$





(1.41





)









$





(4.22





)









Discontinued operations





$





1.13













$





(0.38





)









$





1.51













$





(0.10





)









Basic earnings (loss) per share (*)





$





(0.10





)









$





(1.28





)









$





0.10













$





(4.32





)









Weighted-average shares used in computation of net earnings (loss) per share





































Basic and diluted (*)









14,032,056

















11,809,306

















12,535,756

















11,372,069













(*) Adjusted retroactively for reverse stock split that occurred on January 24, 2024















INSEEGO CORP.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(In thousands)





(Unaudited)























December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













ASSETS























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





39,596













$





2,409













Accounts receivable, net









13,803

















18,202













Inventories









13,575

















20,555













Prepaid expenses and other









5,926

















4,937













Current assets held for sale









—

















12,123













Total current assets









72,900

















58,226













Property, plant and equipment, net









1,102

















2,389













Intangible assets, net









18,747

















25,718













Goodwill









3,949

















3,949













Operating lease right-of-use assets









2,855

















4,022













Other assets









446

















1,256













Non-current assets held for sale









—

















26,237













Total assets





$





99,999













$





121,797















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





18,433













$





23,408













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









30,133

















21,049













2025 Convertible Notes, net









14,905

















—













Revolving credit facility, net









—

















4,094













Current liabilities held for sale









—

















7,360













Total current liabilities









63,471

















55,911













Long-term liabilities:





















2025 Convertible Notes, net









—

















159,912













Operating lease liabilities









2,627

















3,972













Deferred tax liabilities, net









174

















112













2029 Senior Secured Notes, net









41,830

















—













Other long-term liabilities









4,755

















2,351













Non-current liabilities held for sale









—

















1,644













Total liabilities









112,857

















223,902













Commitments and contingencies





















Stockholders’ deficit:





















Preferred stock (aggregate liquidation preference of $38.4 million)









—

















—













Common stock









15

















12













Additional paid-in capital









892,534

















810,138













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









218

















(5,327





)









Accumulated deficit









(905,625





)













(906,928





)









Total stockholders’ deficit









(12,858





)













(102,105





)









Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit





$





99,999













$





121,797























INSEEGO CORP.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







(In thousands)





(Unaudited)























Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023















Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income (loss)





$





4,572













$





(46,185





)









Adjustments to reconcile Net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities





















(Income) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax









(18,941





)













1,169













Depreciation and amortization









12,529

















18,709













Provision for expected credit losses









216

















302













Impairment of capitalized software









927

















1,115













Provision for excess and obsolete inventory









(54





)













9,491













Write-off of capitalized inventory order fees









—

















1,275













Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets









138

















469













Share-based compensation expense









3,824

















6,971













Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs









4,399

















1,953













Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility









788

















—













Loss on debt restructurings, net









2,851

















—













Deferred income taxes









62

















9













Non-cash operating lease expense









1,035

















1,038













Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of divestiture:





















Accounts receivable









4,670

















3,068













Inventories









6,923

















4,272













Prepaid expenses and other assets









(71





)













1,933













Accounts payable









(6,947





)













(802





)









Accrued expenses other liabilities









10,966

















235













Operating lease liabilities









(1,230





)













(1,272





)









Operating cash flows from continuing operations









26,657

















3,750













Operating cash flows from discontinued operations









6,862

















2,207













Net cash provided by operating activities









33,519

















5,957













Cash flows from investing activities:





















Purchases of property, plant and equipment









(100





)













(224





)









Additions to capitalized software development costs and purchases of intangible assets









(4,961





)













(8,112





)









Investing cash flows from continuing operations









(5,061





)













(8,336





)









Investing cash flows from discontinued operations









48,092

















(1,833





)









Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities









43,031

















(10,169





)









Cash flows from financing activities:





















Payments related to repurchases of 2025 Convertible Notes









(33,769





)













—













Proceeds from issuance of short-term loan and warrants, net of issuance costs









19,350

















—













Repayments on short-term loan









(19,500





)













—













Net repayments on asset-backed revolving credit facility









(4,882





)













(3,757





)









Net repayment of bank and overdraft facilities









—

















(186





)









Proceeds from a public offering, net of issuance costs









—

















6,057













Proceeds from stock option exercises and ESPP









20

















97













Financing cash flows from continuing operations









(38,781





)













2,211













Financing cash flows from discontinued operations









—

















—













Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









(38,781





)













2,211













Effect of exchange rates on cash









(582





)













1,169













Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









37,187

















(832





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period









2,409

















3,241













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period





$





39,596













$





2,409























INSEEGO CORP.









Supplemental 2024 Statement of Operations Data by Quarter







(In thousands)





(Unaudited)























Year Ended













Three Months Ended

















December 31,





2024













December 31,





2024













September 30,





2024













June 30,





2024













March 31,





2024











Revenues:













































Mobile solutions





$





98,930













$





25,499













$





32,282













$





25,879













$





15,270













Fixed wireless access solutions









47,649

















10,427

















9,723

















13,317

















14,182













Product









146,579

















35,926

















42,005

















39,196

















29,452













Services and other









44,665

















12,161

















12,027

















12,424

















8,053













Total revenues









191,244

















48,087

















54,032

















51,620

















37,505













Cost of revenues:













































Product









115,390

















28,578

















33,592

















30,507

















22,713













Services and other









7,057

















1,565

















1,640

















2,304

















1,548













Total cost of revenues









122,447

















30,143

















35,232

















32,811

















24,261













Gross profit (loss)









68,797

















17,944

















18,800

















18,809

















13,244













Operating costs and expenses:













































Research and development









20,596

















5,564

















5,176

















5,173

















4,683













Sales and marketing









15,951

















3,775

















4,125

















4,212

















3,839













General and administrative









17,240

















4,545

















4,822

















3,918

















3,955













Depreciation and amortization









12,368

















2,270

















3,154

















3,652

















3,292













Impairment of capitalized software









927

















—

















507

















—

















420













Total operating costs and expenses









67,082

















16,154

















17,784

















16,955

















16,189













Operating income (loss)









1,715

















1,790

















1,016

















1,854

















(2,945





)









Other (expense) income:













































(Loss)/Gain on debt restructurings, net









(2,851





)













(16,541





)













12,366

















1,324

















—













Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility









(788





)













—

















—

















(788





)













—













Interest expense, net









(10,906





)













(1,220





)













(5,731





)













(1,776





)













(2,179





)









Other income (expense), net









(850





)













14

















(72





)













(417





)













(375





)









Income (Loss) before income taxes









(13,680





)













(15,957





)













7,579

















197

















(5,499





)









Income tax provision









689

















518

















36

















118

















17













Income (Loss) from continuing operations









(14,369





)













(16,475





)













7,543

















79

















(5,516





)









Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision









18,941

















15,909

















1,426

















545

















1,061













Net income (loss)









4,572

















(566





)













8,969

















624

















(4,455





)









Preferred stock dividends









(3,269





)













(844





)













(827





)













(808





)













(790





)









Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders





$





1,303













$





(1,410





)









$





8,142













$





(184





)









$





(5,245





)



















INSEEGO CORP.









Supplemental 2023 Statement of Operations Data by Quarter







(In thousands)





(Unaudited)























Year Ended













Three Months Ended

















December 31,





2023













December 31,





2023













September 30,





2023













June 30,





2023













March 31,





2023











Revenues:













































Mobile solutions





$





80,498













$





16,029













$





22,534













$





18,895













$





23,040













Fixed wireless access solutions









54,900

















12,411

















11,114

















19,505

















11,870













Product









135,398

















28,440

















33,648

















38,400

















34,910













Services and other









31,888

















7,479

















7,709

















7,983

















8,717













Total revenues









167,286

















35,919

















41,357

















46,383

















43,627













Cost of revenues:













































Product









127,157

















25,782

















42,788

















30,620

















27,967













Services and other









4,353

















794

















734

















1,139

















1,686













Total cost of revenues









131,510

















26,576

















43,522

















31,759

















29,653













Gross profit (loss)









35,776

















9,343

















(2,165





)













14,624

















13,974













Operating costs and expenses:













































Research and development









19,725

















5,356

















5,200

















5,822

















3,347













Sales and marketing









16,632

















2,929

















3,893

















4,575

















5,235













General and administrative









15,853

















3,527

















3,429

















4,281

















4,616













Depreciation and amortization









18,408

















5,283

















3,848

















4,327

















4,950













Impairment of capitalized software









1,115

















—

















611

















—

















504













Total operating costs and expenses









71,733

















17,095

















16,981

















19,005

















18,652













Operating income (loss)









(35,957





)













(7,752





)













(19,146





)













(4,381





)













(4,678





)









Other (expense) income:













































Interest expense, net









(9,086





)













(2,176





)













(2,894





)













(2,017





)













(1,999





)









Other income (expense), net









70

















19

















45

















23

















(17





)









Income (Loss) before income taxes









(44,973





)













(9,909





)













(21,995





)













(6,375





)













(6,694





)









Income tax provision









43

















(1





)













30

















15

















(1





)









Income (Loss) from continuing operations









(45,016





)













(9,908





)













(22,025





)













(6,390





)













(6,693





)









Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision









(1,169





)













(4,432





)













220

















1,454

















1,589













Net income (loss)









(46,185





)













(14,340





)













(21,805





)













(4,936





)













(5,104





)









Preferred stock dividends









(2,991





)













(773





)













(756





)













(739





)













(723





)









Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders





$





(49,176





)









$





(15,113





)









$





(22,561





)









$





(5,675





)









$





(5,827





)



















INSEEGO CORP.









Supplemental 2024 Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA







(In thousands)





(Unaudited)























Year Ended













Three Months Ended

















December 31,





2024













December 31,





2024













September 30,





2024













June 30,





2024













March 31,





2024











Income (Loss) from continuing operations





$





(14,369





)









$





(16,475





)









$





7,543













$





79













$





(5,516





)









Income tax provision (benefit)









689

















518

















36

















118

















17













Interest expense, net









10,906

















1,220

















5,731

















1,776

















2,179













Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility









788

















—

















—

















788

















—













Loss/(Gain) on debt restructurings, net









2,851

















16,541

















(12,366





)













(1,324





)













—













Other (income) expense, net









850

















(14





)













72

















417

















375













Depreciation and amortization









12,529

















2,308

















3,193

















3,691

















3,337













Share-based compensation expense









3,823

















1,109

















1,193

















834

















687













Debt restructuring costs









1,322

















201

















669

















452

















—













Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets









139

















—

















139

















—

















—













Impairment of capitalized software









927

















—

















507

















—

















420















Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations













20,455





















5,408





















6,717





















6,831





















1,499















See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.



















INSEEGO CORP.









Supplemental 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA







(In thousands)





(Unaudited)























Year Ended













Three Months Ended

















December 31,





2023













December 31,





2023













September 30,





2023













June 30,





2023













March 31,





2023











Income (Loss) from continuing operations





$





(45,016





)









$





(9,908





)









$





(22,025





)









$





(6,390





)









$





(6,693





)









Income tax provision (benefit)









43

















(1





)













30

















15

















(1





)









Interest expense, net









9,086

















2,176

















2,894

















2,017

















1,999













Other (income) expense, net









(70





)













(19





)













(45





)













(23





)













17













Depreciation and amortization









18,713

















5,350

















4,421

















4,438

















4,504













Share-based compensation expense









6,972

















1,333

















2,123

















1,820

















1,696













Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets









469

















—

















—

















469

















—













Inventory adjustments - E&O and contract manufacturer liability **









16,427

















3,370

















13,057

















—

















—













Write-off of capitalized inventory order fees **









924

















—

















924

















—

















—













Impairment of capitalized software









1,115

















—

















611

















—

















504















Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations













8,663





















2,301





















1,990





















2,346





















2,026















** These items are not adjusted from the period ending December 31, 2023 going forward





See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.



