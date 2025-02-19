News & Insights

Stocks
INSG

Inseego Corp. Reports Q4 2024 Financial Results, Achieves $48.1 Million Revenue and $5.4 Million Adjusted EBITDA

February 19, 2025 — 04:48 pm EST

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Inseego Corp. reported Q4 2024 revenue of $48.1 million, positive Adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million, and completed significant debt restructuring and business sale.

Quiver AI Summary

Inseego Corp. reported its financial results for Q4 2024, achieving a revenue of $48.1 million and a positive Adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million, alongside a GAAP Operating Income of $1.8 million. The company successfully completed the sale of its telematics business for $52.7 million in cash and restructured its convertible debt, significantly reducing its overall debt burden. CEO Juho Sarvikas expressed confidence in the company's growth trajectory for 2025 despite experiencing short-term challenges. The full-year revenue reached $191.2 million, and the measures taken to enhance the capital structure are expected to provide greater liquidity as Inseego aims to expand its product offerings and customer base moving forward.

Potential Positives

  • Q4 2024 revenue of $48.1 million demonstrates a significant increase compared to the previous year, reflecting strong business performance.
  • Positive Adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million and GAAP Operating Income of $1.8 million indicate improved profitability and operational efficiency.
  • Sale of the telematics business for $52.7 million enhances liquidity and allows the company to focus on core operations.
  • Completion of convertible debt restructurings resulted in material reductions in debt, improving the company's financial stability.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite reporting revenue growth in Q4 2024, the company faces significant anticipated revenue decline in Q1 2025, with guidance projecting total revenue between $30.0 million to $33.0 million, which represents a notable decrease compared to Q4 2024.
  • The completion of the telematics business sale, while providing immediate liquidity, may indicate a strategic retreat from a segment that could have been vital for future growth, raising concerns about the firm's long-term direction and market competitiveness.
  • The net loss attributable to common stockholders for Q4 2024 was $1.4 million, which signals ongoing financial struggles and raises questions about the company's ability to achieve sustainable profitability in the near term.

FAQ

What were Inseego's Q4 2024 revenue figures?

Inseego reported a Q4 2024 revenue of $48.1 million.

What were the Q4 2024 Adjusted EBITDA results?

The Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 was $5.4 million.

What major transaction did Inseego complete in Q4 2024?

Inseego completed the sale of its telematics business for $52.7 million in cash.

How much debt did Inseego restructure recently?

Inseego restructured approximately $91.5 million of its convertible notes as part of its capital management initiative.

What is Inseego's revenue guidance for Q1 2025?

Inseego's revenue guidance for Q1 2025 is between $30.0 million and $33.0 million.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$INSG Insider Trading Activity

$INSG insiders have traded $INSG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PHILIP G BRACE (Executive Chairman) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $124,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$INSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $INSG stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




Q4 2024 revenue of


$48.1 million




Q4 2024 positive Adjusted EBITDA


of


$5.4 million


and


GAAP Operating Income of


$1.8 million




Completed sale of telematics business for


$52.7 million in cash




Completed convertible debt restructurings with material reductions in debt



SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the “Company”), a technology leader in 5G mobile and fixed wireless solutions for mobile network operators, Fortune 500 enterprises and SMBs, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.



“My first weeks at Inseego have been very positive, and we are already making progress towards positioning the company as the wireless broadband partner of choice within the wireless ecosystem,” stated Juho Sarvikas, Chief Executive Officer of Inseego. “Our fourth-quarter operational performance delivered encouraging results, reflecting strength in both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. While we see some near-term headwinds in the first quarter, I am confident that we are on track to deliver year-on-year growth in 2025 as we focus on expanding both our solution portfolio and customer base. Together, as a team, we remain committed to driving long-term growth to create stockholder value."



“We continue to be focused on driving stockholder value and were pleased to close both the restructuring of our outstanding convertible notes and the sale of our Telematics business, receiving $52 million in cash in the quarter,” Steven Gatoff, Chief Financial Officer of Inseego, commented. "These transactions right-sized the Company’s capital structure and provided meaningful additional liquidity and flexibility as we move forward to develop new products and drive growth.”





Financial Highlights





  • Revenue for Q4 2024 was $48.1 million; full year 2024 revenue was $191.2 million.


  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 was $5.4 million; full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA was $20.5 million.


  • GAAP gross margin for Q4 2024 was 37.3%; full year 2024 GAAP gross margin was 36.0%.





Capital Structure Improvements





  • On November 6, 2024, the Company completed its capital structure management initiative and material debt reduction by exchanging $91.5 million of principal value of the Company’s 3.25% convertible notes due 2025 for long-term debt and equity; the Company has now repurchased or exchanged at a discount approximately $147 million, or 91% of aggregate principal amount, of the $162 million of the convertible notes that were outstanding as of December 31, 2023. See separate press release issued on November 12, 2024 for further details.





Business Highlights





  • Completed the sale of the Company’s Telematics business for $52.7 million in cash.


  • Appointed Juho Sarvikas as the new Chief Executive Officer and Board member.


  • Achieved highest quarterly MiFi X PRO sales ever with one major North American carrier who continues to see great success with our device especially with public sector customers.


  • Received award letter from a large service provider for our next generation indoor FWA device.


  • Ranged MiFi X PRO with a global communications solutions provider for business and government agencies.


  • Executed large FWA order with a major Internet Service Provider who uses Inseego devices to deliver ultra-fast, SLA-guaranteed, symmetrical fixed wireless access to businesses.


  • Completed transaction with a global medical device manufacturer to improve patient outcomes by providing reliable wireless connectivity to automatic external defibrillators.


  • Selected in two competitive opportunities to be the hardware supplier to large nonprofit telecom companies that provide affordable broadband services to bridge the digital divide.





Q1 2025 Guidance





  • Total revenue in the range of $30.0 million to $33.0 million.


  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2.0 million to $3.0 million.





Conference Call Information




Inseego will host a conference call and live webcast today at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access the conference call:




An audio replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the call through March 5, 2025. To hear the replay, parties in the United States may call 1-877-344-7529 and enter access code 9063175 followed by the # key. International parties may call 1-412-317-0088. In addition, the Inseego Corp. press release will be accessible from the Company's website before the conference call begins.




About Inseego Corp.



Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego’s 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry’s best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility---all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit


www.inseego.com


#Putting5GtoWork



©2025. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. MiFi and the Inseego name and logo are registered trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other company, product, or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.




Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



Some of the information presented in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as “may,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this news release related to our future business outlook, the future demand for our products, and other statements that are not purely historical facts are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections. They are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We, therefore, cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Actual results could differ materially from our expectations.



Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include: (1) the Company’s dependence on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenues; (2) the future demand for wireless broadband access to data and asset management software and services and our ability to accurately forecast; (3) the growth of wireless wide-area networking and asset management software and services; (4) customer and end-user acceptance of the Company’s current product and service offerings and market demand for the Company’s anticipated new product and service offerings; (5) our ability to develop sales channels and to onboard channel partners; (6) increased competition and pricing pressure from participants in the markets in which the Company is engaged; (7) dependence on third-party manufacturers and key component suppliers worldwide; (8) the impact of fluctuations of foreign currency exchange rates; (9) the impact of supply chain challenges on our ability to source components and manufacture our products; (10) unexpected liabilities or expenses; (11) the Company’s ability to introduce new products and services in a timely manner, including the ability to develop and launch 5G products at the speed and functionality required by our customers; (12) litigation, regulatory and IP developments related to our products or components of our products; (13) the Company’s ability to raise additional financing when the Company requires capital for operations or to satisfy corporate obligations; (14) the Company’s plans and expectations relating to acquisitions, divestitures, strategic relationships, international expansion, software and hardware developments, personnel matters, and cost containment initiatives, including restructuring activities and the timing of their implementations; (15) the global semiconductor shortage and any related price increases or supply chain disruptions, (16) the potential impact of COVID-19 or other global public health emergencies on the business, (17) the impact of high rates of inflation and rising interest rates, (18) the impact of import tariffs on our materials and products, and (19) the impact of geopolitical instability on our business.



These factors, as well as other factors set forth as risk factors or otherwise described in the reports filed by the Company with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov), could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future, except as otherwise required under applicable law and our ongoing reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Inseego Corp. has provided financial information in this press release that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, for example, exclude preferred stock dividends, share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions, amortization of discount and issuance costs related to our 2025 Notes and revolving credit facility, fair value adjustments on derivative instruments, and other non-recurring expenses. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment of capitalized software, impairment of long-lived assets, debt restructuring costs and divestiture related costs, along with certain other non-recurring expenses and foreign exchange gains and losses.



Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP cost of revenues, and non-GAAP operating costs and expenses are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. They are not intended to be used in isolation or as a substitute for cost of revenues, operating expenses, net loss, net loss per share or any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we consider them to be an important supplemental performance measure.



We use these non-GAAP financial measures to make operational decisions, evaluate our performance, prepare forecasts and determine compensation. Further, management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Share-based compensation expenses are expected to vary depending on the number of new incentive award grants issued to both current and new employees, the number of such grants forfeited by former employees, and changes in our stock price, stock market volatility, expected option term and risk-free interest rates, all of which are difficult to estimate. In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain non-cash and one-time items to facilitate comparability of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such expenses are not, in our view, related to our ongoing operational performance. We use this view of our operating performance to compare it with the business plan and individual operating budgets and in the allocation of resources.



We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors in providing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision-making. The Company believes that using these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates comparing our underlying operating performance with other companies in our industry, which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results.



In the future, we expect to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and the exclusion of these items in the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring. Investors and potential investors are cautioned that material limitations are associated with using non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The limitations of relying on non-GAAP financial measures include, but are not limited to, the fact that other companies, including other companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative tool.



Investors and potential investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures in this press release with our GAAP financial results.




Investor Relations Contact:



Matt Glover, Gateway Group: (949) 574-3860


IR@inseego.com



































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































INSEEGO CORP.




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(In thousands, except share and per share data)


(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended




December 31,


Year Ended




December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023

Revenues:







Mobile solutions
$
25,499


$
16,029


$
98,930


$
80,498

Fixed wireless access solutions

10,427



12,411



47,649



54,900

Product

35,926



28,440



146,579



135,398

Services and other

12,161



7,479



44,665



31,888

Total revenues

48,087



35,919



191,244



167,286

Cost of revenues:







Product

28,578



25,782



115,390



127,157

Services and other

1,565



794



7,057



4,353

Total cost of revenues

30,143



26,576



122,447



131,510

Gross profit (loss)

17,944



9,343



68,797



35,776

Operating costs and expenses:







Research and development

5,564



5,356



20,596



19,725

Sales and marketing

3,775



2,929



15,951



16,632

General and administrative

4,545



3,527



17,240



15,853

Depreciation and amortization

2,270



5,283



12,368



18,408

Impairment of capitalized software











927



1,115

Total operating costs and expenses

16,154



17,095



67,082



71,733

Operating income (loss)

1,790



(7,752
)


1,715



(35,957
)

Other (expense) income:







(Loss)/Gain on debt restructurings, net

(16,541
)







(2,851
)





Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility











(788
)





Interest expense, net

(1,220
)


(2,176
)


(10,906
)


(9,086
)

Other income (expense), net

14



19



(850
)


70

Income (Loss) before income taxes

(15,957
)


(9,909
)


(13,680
)


(44,973
)

Income tax provision

518



(1
)


689



43

Income (Loss) from continuing operations

(16,475
)


(9,908
)


(14,369
)


(45,016
)

Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision

15,909



(4,432
)


18,941



(1,169
)

Net income (loss)

(566
)


(14,340
)


4,572



(46,185
)

Preferred stock dividends

(844
)


(773
)


(3,269
)


(2,991
)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(1,410
)

$
(15,113
)

$
1,303


$
(49,176
)

Per share data:







Net earnings (loss) per share:








Basic and diluted:







Continuing operations
$
(1.23
)

$
(0.90
)

$
(1.41
)

$
(4.22
)

Discontinued operations
$
1.13


$
(0.38
)

$
1.51


$
(0.10
)

Basic earnings (loss) per share (*)
$
(0.10
)

$
(1.28
)

$
0.10


$
(4.32
)

Weighted-average shares used in computation of net earnings (loss) per share







Basic and diluted (*)

14,032,056



11,809,306



12,535,756



11,372,069


(*) Adjusted retroactively for reverse stock split that occurred on January 24, 2024







































































































































































































































































































































































































INSEEGO CORP.




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands)


(Unaudited)




December 31,




2024


December 31,




2023


ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents
$
39,596


$
2,409

Accounts receivable, net

13,803



18,202

Inventories

13,575



20,555

Prepaid expenses and other

5,926



4,937

Current assets held for sale






12,123

Total current assets

72,900



58,226

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,102



2,389

Intangible assets, net

18,747



25,718

Goodwill

3,949



3,949

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,855



4,022

Other assets

446



1,256

Non-current assets held for sale






26,237

Total assets
$
99,999


$
121,797


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable
$
18,433


$
23,408

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

30,133



21,049

2025 Convertible Notes, net

14,905






Revolving credit facility, net






4,094

Current liabilities held for sale






7,360

Total current liabilities

63,471



55,911

Long-term liabilities:



2025 Convertible Notes, net






159,912

Operating lease liabilities

2,627



3,972

Deferred tax liabilities, net

174



112

2029 Senior Secured Notes, net

41,830






Other long-term liabilities

4,755



2,351

Non-current liabilities held for sale






1,644

Total liabilities

112,857



223,902

Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders’ deficit:



Preferred stock (aggregate liquidation preference of $38.4 million)









Common stock

15



12

Additional paid-in capital

892,534



810,138

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

218



(5,327
)

Accumulated deficit

(905,625
)


(906,928
)

Total stockholders’ deficit

(12,858
)


(102,105
)

Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit
$
99,999


$
121,797




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































INSEEGO CORP.




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(In thousands)


(Unaudited)




Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023

Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income (loss)
$
4,572


$
(46,185
)

Adjustments to reconcile Net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities



(Income) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(18,941
)


1,169

Depreciation and amortization

12,529



18,709

Provision for expected credit losses

216



302

Impairment of capitalized software

927



1,115

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

(54
)


9,491

Write-off of capitalized inventory order fees






1,275

Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets

138



469

Share-based compensation expense

3,824



6,971

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

4,399



1,953

Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility

788






Loss on debt restructurings, net

2,851






Deferred income taxes

62



9

Non-cash operating lease expense

1,035



1,038

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of divestiture:



Accounts receivable

4,670



3,068

Inventories

6,923



4,272

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(71
)


1,933

Accounts payable

(6,947
)


(802
)

Accrued expenses other liabilities

10,966



235

Operating lease liabilities

(1,230
)


(1,272
)

Operating cash flows from continuing operations

26,657



3,750

Operating cash flows from discontinued operations

6,862



2,207

Net cash provided by operating activities

33,519



5,957

Cash flows from investing activities:



Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(100
)


(224
)

Additions to capitalized software development costs and purchases of intangible assets

(4,961
)


(8,112
)

Investing cash flows from continuing operations

(5,061
)


(8,336
)

Investing cash flows from discontinued operations

48,092



(1,833
)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

43,031



(10,169
)

Cash flows from financing activities:



Payments related to repurchases of 2025 Convertible Notes

(33,769
)





Proceeds from issuance of short-term loan and warrants, net of issuance costs

19,350






Repayments on short-term loan

(19,500
)





Net repayments on asset-backed revolving credit facility

(4,882
)


(3,757
)

Net repayment of bank and overdraft facilities






(186
)

Proceeds from a public offering, net of issuance costs






6,057

Proceeds from stock option exercises and ESPP

20



97

Financing cash flows from continuing operations

(38,781
)


2,211

Financing cash flows from discontinued operations









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(38,781
)


2,211

Effect of exchange rates on cash

(582
)


1,169

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

37,187



(832
)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

2,409



3,241

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
39,596


$
2,409
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































INSEEGO CORP.




Supplemental 2024 Statement of Operations Data by Quarter



(In thousands)


(Unaudited)




Year Ended


Three Months Ended



December 31,


2024


December 31,


2024


September 30,


2024


June 30,


2024


March 31,


2024

Revenues:









Mobile solutions
$
98,930


$
25,499


$
32,282


$
25,879


$
15,270

Fixed wireless access solutions

47,649



10,427



9,723



13,317



14,182

Product

146,579



35,926



42,005



39,196



29,452

Services and other

44,665



12,161



12,027



12,424



8,053

Total revenues

191,244



48,087



54,032



51,620



37,505

Cost of revenues:









Product

115,390



28,578



33,592



30,507



22,713

Services and other

7,057



1,565



1,640



2,304



1,548

Total cost of revenues

122,447



30,143



35,232



32,811



24,261

Gross profit (loss)

68,797



17,944



18,800



18,809



13,244

Operating costs and expenses:









Research and development

20,596



5,564



5,176



5,173



4,683

Sales and marketing

15,951



3,775



4,125



4,212



3,839

General and administrative

17,240



4,545



4,822



3,918



3,955

Depreciation and amortization

12,368



2,270



3,154



3,652



3,292

Impairment of capitalized software

927








507








420

Total operating costs and expenses

67,082



16,154



17,784



16,955



16,189

Operating income (loss)

1,715



1,790



1,016



1,854



(2,945
)

Other (expense) income:









(Loss)/Gain on debt restructurings, net

(2,851
)


(16,541
)


12,366



1,324






Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility

(788
)












(788
)





Interest expense, net

(10,906
)


(1,220
)


(5,731
)


(1,776
)


(2,179
)

Other income (expense), net

(850
)


14



(72
)


(417
)


(375
)

Income (Loss) before income taxes

(13,680
)


(15,957
)


7,579



197



(5,499
)

Income tax provision

689



518



36



118



17

Income (Loss) from continuing operations

(14,369
)


(16,475
)


7,543



79



(5,516
)

Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision

18,941



15,909



1,426



545



1,061

Net income (loss)

4,572



(566
)


8,969



624



(4,455
)

Preferred stock dividends

(3,269
)


(844
)


(827
)


(808
)


(790
)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
1,303


$
(1,410
)

$
8,142


$
(184
)

$
(5,245
)




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































INSEEGO CORP.




Supplemental 2023 Statement of Operations Data by Quarter



(In thousands)


(Unaudited)




Year Ended


Three Months Ended



December 31,


2023


December 31,


2023


September 30,


2023


June 30,


2023


March 31,


2023

Revenues:









Mobile solutions
$
80,498


$
16,029


$
22,534


$
18,895


$
23,040

Fixed wireless access solutions

54,900



12,411



11,114



19,505



11,870

Product

135,398



28,440



33,648



38,400



34,910

Services and other

31,888



7,479



7,709



7,983



8,717

Total revenues

167,286



35,919



41,357



46,383



43,627

Cost of revenues:









Product

127,157



25,782



42,788



30,620



27,967

Services and other

4,353



794



734



1,139



1,686

Total cost of revenues

131,510



26,576



43,522



31,759



29,653

Gross profit (loss)

35,776



9,343



(2,165
)


14,624



13,974

Operating costs and expenses:









Research and development

19,725



5,356



5,200



5,822



3,347

Sales and marketing

16,632



2,929



3,893



4,575



5,235

General and administrative

15,853



3,527



3,429



4,281



4,616

Depreciation and amortization

18,408



5,283



3,848



4,327



4,950

Impairment of capitalized software

1,115








611








504

Total operating costs and expenses

71,733



17,095



16,981



19,005



18,652

Operating income (loss)

(35,957
)


(7,752
)


(19,146
)


(4,381
)


(4,678
)

Other (expense) income:









Interest expense, net

(9,086
)


(2,176
)


(2,894
)


(2,017
)


(1,999
)

Other income (expense), net

70



19



45



23



(17
)

Income (Loss) before income taxes

(44,973
)


(9,909
)


(21,995
)


(6,375
)


(6,694
)

Income tax provision

43



(1
)


30



15



(1
)

Income (Loss) from continuing operations

(45,016
)


(9,908
)


(22,025
)


(6,390
)


(6,693
)

Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision

(1,169
)


(4,432
)


220



1,454



1,589

Net income (loss)

(46,185
)


(14,340
)


(21,805
)


(4,936
)


(5,104
)

Preferred stock dividends

(2,991
)


(773
)


(756
)


(739
)


(723
)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(49,176
)

$
(15,113
)

$
(22,561
)

$
(5,675
)

$
(5,827
)






































































































































































































































































































INSEEGO CORP.




Supplemental 2024 Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA



(In thousands)


(Unaudited)




Year Ended


Three Months Ended



December 31,


2024


December 31,


2024


September 30,


2024


June 30,


2024


March 31,


2024

Income (Loss) from continuing operations
$
(14,369
)

$
(16,475
)

$
7,543


$
79


$
(5,516
)

Income tax provision (benefit)

689



518



36



118



17

Interest expense, net

10,906



1,220



5,731



1,776



2,179

Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility

788













788






Loss/(Gain) on debt restructurings, net

2,851



16,541



(12,366
)


(1,324
)





Other (income) expense, net

850



(14
)


72



417



375

Depreciation and amortization

12,529



2,308



3,193



3,691



3,337

Share-based compensation expense

3,823



1,109



1,193



834



687

Debt restructuring costs

1,322



201



669



452






Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets

139








139











Impairment of capitalized software

927








507








420


Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations


20,455




5,408




6,717




6,831




1,499


See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.



















































































































































































































































































INSEEGO CORP.




Supplemental 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA



(In thousands)


(Unaudited)




Year Ended


Three Months Ended



December 31,


2023


December 31,


2023


September 30,


2023


June 30,


2023


March 31,


2023

Income (Loss) from continuing operations
$
(45,016
)

$
(9,908
)

$
(22,025
)

$
(6,390
)

$
(6,693
)

Income tax provision (benefit)

43



(1
)


30



15



(1
)

Interest expense, net

9,086



2,176



2,894



2,017



1,999

Other (income) expense, net

(70
)


(19
)


(45
)


(23
)


17

Depreciation and amortization

18,713



5,350



4,421



4,438



4,504

Share-based compensation expense

6,972



1,333



2,123



1,820



1,696

Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets

469













469






Inventory adjustments - E&O and contract manufacturer liability **

16,427



3,370



13,057











Write-off of capitalized inventory order fees **

924








924











Impairment of capitalized software

1,115








611








504


Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations


8,663




2,301




1,990




2,346




2,026


** These items are not adjusted from the period ending December 31, 2023 going forward



See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

INSG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.