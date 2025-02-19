Inseego Corp. Reports Q4 2024 Financial Results, Achieves $48.1 Million Revenue and $5.4 Million Adjusted EBITDA

Inseego Corp. reported Q4 2024 revenue of $48.1 million, positive Adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million, and completed significant debt restructuring and business sale.
Inseego Corp. reported its financial results for Q4 2024, achieving a revenue of $48.1 million and a positive Adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million, alongside a GAAP Operating Income of $1.8 million. The company successfully completed the sale of its telematics business for $52.7 million in cash and restructured its convertible debt, significantly reducing its overall debt burden. CEO Juho Sarvikas expressed confidence in the company's growth trajectory for 2025 despite experiencing short-term challenges. The full-year revenue reached $191.2 million, and the measures taken to enhance the capital structure are expected to provide greater liquidity as Inseego aims to expand its product offerings and customer base moving forward.
- Q4 2024 revenue of $48.1 million demonstrates a significant increase compared to the previous year, reflecting strong business performance.
- Positive Adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million and GAAP Operating Income of $1.8 million indicate improved profitability and operational efficiency.
- Sale of the telematics business for $52.7 million enhances liquidity and allows the company to focus on core operations.
- Completion of convertible debt restructurings resulted in material reductions in debt, improving the company's financial stability.
- Despite reporting revenue growth in Q4 2024, the company faces significant anticipated revenue decline in Q1 2025, with guidance projecting total revenue between $30.0 million to $33.0 million, which represents a notable decrease compared to Q4 2024.
- The completion of the telematics business sale, while providing immediate liquidity, may indicate a strategic retreat from a segment that could have been vital for future growth, raising concerns about the firm's long-term direction and market competitiveness.
- The net loss attributable to common stockholders for Q4 2024 was $1.4 million, which signals ongoing financial struggles and raises questions about the company's ability to achieve sustainable profitability in the near term.
What were Inseego's Q4 2024 revenue figures?
Inseego reported a Q4 2024 revenue of $48.1 million.
What were the Q4 2024 Adjusted EBITDA results?
The Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 was $5.4 million.
What major transaction did Inseego complete in Q4 2024?
Inseego completed the sale of its telematics business for $52.7 million in cash.
How much debt did Inseego restructure recently?
Inseego restructured approximately $91.5 million of its convertible notes as part of its capital management initiative.
What is Inseego's revenue guidance for Q1 2025?
Inseego's revenue guidance for Q1 2025 is between $30.0 million and $33.0 million.
Q4 2024 revenue of
$48.1 million
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the "Company"), a technology leader in 5G mobile and fixed wireless solutions for mobile network operators, Fortune 500 enterprises and SMBs, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
“My first weeks at Inseego have been very positive, and we are already making progress towards positioning the company as the wireless broadband partner of choice within the wireless ecosystem,” stated Juho Sarvikas, Chief Executive Officer of Inseego. “Our fourth-quarter operational performance delivered encouraging results, reflecting strength in both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. While we see some near-term headwinds in the first quarter, I am confident that we are on track to deliver year-on-year growth in 2025 as we focus on expanding both our solution portfolio and customer base. Together, as a team, we remain committed to driving long-term growth to create stockholder value."
“We continue to be focused on driving stockholder value and were pleased to close both the restructuring of our outstanding convertible notes and the sale of our Telematics business, receiving $52 million in cash in the quarter,” Steven Gatoff, Chief Financial Officer of Inseego, commented. "These transactions right-sized the Company’s capital structure and provided meaningful additional liquidity and flexibility as we move forward to develop new products and drive growth.”
Revenue for Q4 2024 was $48.1 million; full year 2024 revenue was $191.2 million.
Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 was $5.4 million; full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA was $20.5 million.
GAAP gross margin for Q4 2024 was 37.3%; full year 2024 GAAP gross margin was 36.0%.
On November 6, 2024, the Company completed its capital structure management initiative and material debt reduction by exchanging $91.5 million of principal value of the Company’s 3.25% convertible notes due 2025 for long-term debt and equity; the Company has now repurchased or exchanged at a discount approximately $147 million, or 91% of aggregate principal amount, of the $162 million of the convertible notes that were outstanding as of December 31, 2023. See separate press release issued on November 12, 2024 for further details.
Completed the sale of the Company’s Telematics business for $52.7 million in cash.
Appointed Juho Sarvikas as the new Chief Executive Officer and Board member.
Achieved highest quarterly MiFi X PRO sales ever with one major North American carrier who continues to see great success with our device especially with public sector customers.
Received award letter from a large service provider for our next generation indoor FWA device.
Ranged MiFi X PRO with a global communications solutions provider for business and government agencies.
Executed large FWA order with a major Internet Service Provider who uses Inseego devices to deliver ultra-fast, SLA-guaranteed, symmetrical fixed wireless access to businesses.
Completed transaction with a global medical device manufacturer to improve patient outcomes by providing reliable wireless connectivity to automatic external defibrillators.
Selected in two competitive opportunities to be the hardware supplier to large nonprofit telecom companies that provide affordable broadband services to bridge the digital divide.
Total revenue in the range of $30.0 million to $33.0 million.
Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2.0 million to $3.0 million.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the information presented in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as “may,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this news release related to our future business outlook, the future demand for our products, and other statements that are not purely historical facts are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections. They are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We, therefore, cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Actual results could differ materially from our expectations.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include: (1) the Company’s dependence on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenues; (2) the future demand for wireless broadband access to data and asset management software and services and our ability to accurately forecast; (3) the growth of wireless wide-area networking and asset management software and services; (4) customer and end-user acceptance of the Company’s current product and service offerings and market demand for the Company’s anticipated new product and service offerings; (5) our ability to develop sales channels and to onboard channel partners; (6) increased competition and pricing pressure from participants in the markets in which the Company is engaged; (7) dependence on third-party manufacturers and key component suppliers worldwide; (8) the impact of fluctuations of foreign currency exchange rates; (9) the impact of supply chain challenges on our ability to source components and manufacture our products; (10) unexpected liabilities or expenses; (11) the Company’s ability to introduce new products and services in a timely manner, including the ability to develop and launch 5G products at the speed and functionality required by our customers; (12) litigation, regulatory and IP developments related to our products or components of our products; (13) the Company’s ability to raise additional financing when the Company requires capital for operations or to satisfy corporate obligations; (14) the Company’s plans and expectations relating to acquisitions, divestitures, strategic relationships, international expansion, software and hardware developments, personnel matters, and cost containment initiatives, including restructuring activities and the timing of their implementations; (15) the global semiconductor shortage and any related price increases or supply chain disruptions, (16) the potential impact of COVID-19 or other global public health emergencies on the business, (17) the impact of high rates of inflation and rising interest rates, (18) the impact of import tariffs on our materials and products, and (19) the impact of geopolitical instability on our business.
These factors, as well as other factors set forth as risk factors or otherwise described in the reports filed by the Company with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov), could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future, except as otherwise required under applicable law and our ongoing reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Inseego Corp. has provided financial information in this press release that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, for example, exclude preferred stock dividends, share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions, amortization of discount and issuance costs related to our 2025 Notes and revolving credit facility, fair value adjustments on derivative instruments, and other non-recurring expenses. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment of capitalized software, impairment of long-lived assets, debt restructuring costs and divestiture related costs, along with certain other non-recurring expenses and foreign exchange gains and losses.
Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP cost of revenues, and non-GAAP operating costs and expenses are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. They are not intended to be used in isolation or as a substitute for cost of revenues, operating expenses, net loss, net loss per share or any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we consider them to be an important supplemental performance measure.
We use these non-GAAP financial measures to make operational decisions, evaluate our performance, prepare forecasts and determine compensation. Further, management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Share-based compensation expenses are expected to vary depending on the number of new incentive award grants issued to both current and new employees, the number of such grants forfeited by former employees, and changes in our stock price, stock market volatility, expected option term and risk-free interest rates, all of which are difficult to estimate. In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain non-cash and one-time items to facilitate comparability of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such expenses are not, in our view, related to our ongoing operational performance. We use this view of our operating performance to compare it with the business plan and individual operating budgets and in the allocation of resources.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors in providing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision-making. The Company believes that using these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates comparing our underlying operating performance with other companies in our industry, which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results.
In the future, we expect to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and the exclusion of these items in the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring. Investors and potential investors are cautioned that material limitations are associated with using non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The limitations of relying on non-GAAP financial measures include, but are not limited to, the fact that other companies, including other companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative tool.
Investors and potential investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures in this press release with our GAAP financial results.
Matt Glover, Gateway Group: (949) 574-3860
IR@inseego.com
INSEEGO CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Mobile solutions
$
25,499
$
16,029
$
98,930
$
80,498
Fixed wireless access solutions
10,427
12,411
47,649
54,900
Product
35,926
28,440
146,579
135,398
Services and other
12,161
7,479
44,665
31,888
Total revenues
48,087
35,919
191,244
167,286
Cost of revenues:
Product
28,578
25,782
115,390
127,157
Services and other
1,565
794
7,057
4,353
Total cost of revenues
30,143
26,576
122,447
131,510
Gross profit (loss)
17,944
9,343
68,797
35,776
Operating costs and expenses:
Research and development
5,564
5,356
20,596
19,725
Sales and marketing
3,775
2,929
15,951
16,632
General and administrative
4,545
3,527
17,240
15,853
Depreciation and amortization
2,270
5,283
12,368
18,408
Impairment of capitalized software
—
—
927
1,115
Total operating costs and expenses
16,154
17,095
67,082
71,733
Operating income (loss)
1,790
(7,752
)
1,715
(35,957
)
Other (expense) income:
(Loss)/Gain on debt restructurings, net
(16,541
)
—
(2,851
)
—
Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility
—
—
(788
)
—
Interest expense, net
(1,220
)
(2,176
)
(10,906
)
(9,086
)
Other income (expense), net
14
19
(850
)
70
Income (Loss) before income taxes
(15,957
)
(9,909
)
(13,680
)
(44,973
)
Income tax provision
518
(1
)
689
43
Income (Loss) from continuing operations
(16,475
)
(9,908
)
(14,369
)
(45,016
)
Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision
15,909
(4,432
)
18,941
(1,169
)
Net income (loss)
(566
)
(14,340
)
4,572
(46,185
)
Preferred stock dividends
(844
)
(773
)
(3,269
)
(2,991
)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(1,410
)
$
(15,113
)
$
1,303
$
(49,176
)
Per share data:
Net earnings (loss) per share:
Basic and diluted:
Continuing operations
$
(1.23
)
$
(0.90
)
$
(1.41
)
$
(4.22
)
Discontinued operations
$
1.13
$
(0.38
)
$
1.51
$
(0.10
)
Basic earnings (loss) per share (*)
$
(0.10
)
$
(1.28
)
$
0.10
$
(4.32
)
Weighted-average shares used in computation of net earnings (loss) per share
Basic and diluted (*)
14,032,056
11,809,306
12,535,756
11,372,069
(*) Adjusted retroactively for reverse stock split that occurred on January 24, 2024
INSEEGO CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
39,596
$
2,409
Accounts receivable, net
13,803
18,202
Inventories
13,575
20,555
Prepaid expenses and other
5,926
4,937
Current assets held for sale
—
12,123
Total current assets
72,900
58,226
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,102
2,389
Intangible assets, net
18,747
25,718
Goodwill
3,949
3,949
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,855
4,022
Other assets
446
1,256
Non-current assets held for sale
—
26,237
Total assets
$
99,999
$
121,797
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
18,433
$
23,408
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
30,133
21,049
2025 Convertible Notes, net
14,905
—
Revolving credit facility, net
—
4,094
Current liabilities held for sale
—
7,360
Total current liabilities
63,471
55,911
Long-term liabilities:
2025 Convertible Notes, net
—
159,912
Operating lease liabilities
2,627
3,972
Deferred tax liabilities, net
174
112
2029 Senior Secured Notes, net
41,830
—
Other long-term liabilities
4,755
2,351
Non-current liabilities held for sale
—
1,644
Total liabilities
112,857
223,902
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ deficit:
Preferred stock (aggregate liquidation preference of $38.4 million)
—
—
Common stock
15
12
Additional paid-in capital
892,534
810,138
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
218
(5,327
)
Accumulated deficit
(905,625
)
(906,928
)
Total stockholders’ deficit
(12,858
)
(102,105
)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit
$
99,999
$
121,797
INSEEGO CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
4,572
$
(46,185
)
Adjustments to reconcile Net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities
(Income) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(18,941
)
1,169
Depreciation and amortization
12,529
18,709
Provision for expected credit losses
216
302
Impairment of capitalized software
927
1,115
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
(54
)
9,491
Write-off of capitalized inventory order fees
—
1,275
Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets
138
469
Share-based compensation expense
3,824
6,971
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
4,399
1,953
Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility
788
—
Loss on debt restructurings, net
2,851
—
Deferred income taxes
62
9
Non-cash operating lease expense
1,035
1,038
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of divestiture:
Accounts receivable
4,670
3,068
Inventories
6,923
4,272
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(71
)
1,933
Accounts payable
(6,947
)
(802
)
Accrued expenses other liabilities
10,966
235
Operating lease liabilities
(1,230
)
(1,272
)
Operating cash flows from continuing operations
26,657
3,750
Operating cash flows from discontinued operations
6,862
2,207
Net cash provided by operating activities
33,519
5,957
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(100
)
(224
)
Additions to capitalized software development costs and purchases of intangible assets
(4,961
)
(8,112
)
Investing cash flows from continuing operations
(5,061
)
(8,336
)
Investing cash flows from discontinued operations
48,092
(1,833
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
43,031
(10,169
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments related to repurchases of 2025 Convertible Notes
(33,769
)
—
Proceeds from issuance of short-term loan and warrants, net of issuance costs
19,350
—
Repayments on short-term loan
(19,500
)
—
Net repayments on asset-backed revolving credit facility
(4,882
)
(3,757
)
Net repayment of bank and overdraft facilities
—
(186
)
Proceeds from a public offering, net of issuance costs
—
6,057
Proceeds from stock option exercises and ESPP
20
97
Financing cash flows from continuing operations
(38,781
)
2,211
Financing cash flows from discontinued operations
—
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(38,781
)
2,211
Effect of exchange rates on cash
(582
)
1,169
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
37,187
(832
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
2,409
3,241
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
39,596
$
2,409
INSEEGO CORP.
Supplemental 2024 Statement of Operations Data by Quarter
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
Revenues:
Mobile solutions
$
98,930
$
25,499
$
32,282
$
25,879
$
15,270
Fixed wireless access solutions
47,649
10,427
9,723
13,317
14,182
Product
146,579
35,926
42,005
39,196
29,452
Services and other
44,665
12,161
12,027
12,424
8,053
Total revenues
191,244
48,087
54,032
51,620
37,505
Cost of revenues:
Product
115,390
28,578
33,592
30,507
22,713
Services and other
7,057
1,565
1,640
2,304
1,548
Total cost of revenues
122,447
30,143
35,232
32,811
24,261
Gross profit (loss)
68,797
17,944
18,800
18,809
13,244
Operating costs and expenses:
Research and development
20,596
5,564
5,176
5,173
4,683
Sales and marketing
15,951
3,775
4,125
4,212
3,839
General and administrative
17,240
4,545
4,822
3,918
3,955
Depreciation and amortization
12,368
2,270
3,154
3,652
3,292
Impairment of capitalized software
927
—
507
—
420
Total operating costs and expenses
67,082
16,154
17,784
16,955
16,189
Operating income (loss)
1,715
1,790
1,016
1,854
(2,945
)
Other (expense) income:
(Loss)/Gain on debt restructurings, net
(2,851
)
(16,541
)
12,366
1,324
—
Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility
(788
)
—
—
(788
)
—
Interest expense, net
(10,906
)
(1,220
)
(5,731
)
(1,776
)
(2,179
)
Other income (expense), net
(850
)
14
(72
)
(417
)
(375
)
Income (Loss) before income taxes
(13,680
)
(15,957
)
7,579
197
(5,499
)
Income tax provision
689
518
36
118
17
Income (Loss) from continuing operations
(14,369
)
(16,475
)
7,543
79
(5,516
)
Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision
18,941
15,909
1,426
545
1,061
Net income (loss)
4,572
(566
)
8,969
624
(4,455
)
Preferred stock dividends
(3,269
)
(844
)
(827
)
(808
)
(790
)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
1,303
$
(1,410
)
$
8,142
$
(184
)
$
(5,245
)
INSEEGO CORP.
Supplemental 2023 Statement of Operations Data by Quarter
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
Revenues:
Mobile solutions
$
80,498
$
16,029
$
22,534
$
18,895
$
23,040
Fixed wireless access solutions
54,900
12,411
11,114
19,505
11,870
Product
135,398
28,440
33,648
38,400
34,910
Services and other
31,888
7,479
7,709
7,983
8,717
Total revenues
167,286
35,919
41,357
46,383
43,627
Cost of revenues:
Product
127,157
25,782
42,788
30,620
27,967
Services and other
4,353
794
734
1,139
1,686
Total cost of revenues
131,510
26,576
43,522
31,759
29,653
Gross profit (loss)
35,776
9,343
(2,165
)
14,624
13,974
Operating costs and expenses:
Research and development
19,725
5,356
5,200
5,822
3,347
Sales and marketing
16,632
2,929
3,893
4,575
5,235
General and administrative
15,853
3,527
3,429
4,281
4,616
Depreciation and amortization
18,408
5,283
3,848
4,327
4,950
Impairment of capitalized software
1,115
—
611
—
504
Total operating costs and expenses
71,733
17,095
16,981
19,005
18,652
Operating income (loss)
(35,957
)
(7,752
)
(19,146
)
(4,381
)
(4,678
)
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense, net
(9,086
)
(2,176
)
(2,894
)
(2,017
)
(1,999
)
Other income (expense), net
70
19
45
23
(17
)
Income (Loss) before income taxes
(44,973
)
(9,909
)
(21,995
)
(6,375
)
(6,694
)
Income tax provision
43
(1
)
30
15
(1
)
Income (Loss) from continuing operations
(45,016
)
(9,908
)
(22,025
)
(6,390
)
(6,693
)
Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision
(1,169
)
(4,432
)
220
1,454
1,589
Net income (loss)
(46,185
)
(14,340
)
(21,805
)
(4,936
)
(5,104
)
Preferred stock dividends
(2,991
)
(773
)
(756
)
(739
)
(723
)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(49,176
)
$
(15,113
)
$
(22,561
)
$
(5,675
)
$
(5,827
)
INSEEGO CORP.
Supplemental 2024 Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
Income (Loss) from continuing operations
$
(14,369
)
$
(16,475
)
$
7,543
$
79
$
(5,516
)
Income tax provision (benefit)
689
518
36
118
17
Interest expense, net
10,906
1,220
5,731
1,776
2,179
Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility
788
—
—
788
—
Loss/(Gain) on debt restructurings, net
2,851
16,541
(12,366
)
(1,324
)
—
Other (income) expense, net
850
(14
)
72
417
375
Depreciation and amortization
12,529
2,308
3,193
3,691
3,337
Share-based compensation expense
3,823
1,109
1,193
834
687
Debt restructuring costs
1,322
201
669
452
—
Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets
139
—
139
—
—
Impairment of capitalized software
927
—
507
—
420
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
20,455
5,408
6,717
6,831
1,499
INSEEGO CORP.
Supplemental 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
Income (Loss) from continuing operations
$
(45,016
)
$
(9,908
)
$
(22,025
)
$
(6,390
)
$
(6,693
)
Income tax provision (benefit)
43
(1
)
30
15
(1
)
Interest expense, net
9,086
2,176
2,894
2,017
1,999
Other (income) expense, net
(70
)
(19
)
(45
)
(23
)
17
Depreciation and amortization
18,713
5,350
4,421
4,438
4,504
Share-based compensation expense
6,972
1,333
2,123
1,820
1,696
Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets
469
—
—
469
—
Inventory adjustments - E&O and contract manufacturer liability **
16,427
3,370
13,057
—
—
Write-off of capitalized inventory order fees **
924
—
924
—
—
Impairment of capitalized software
1,115
—
611
—
504
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
8,663
2,301
1,990
2,346
2,026
