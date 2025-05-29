Inseego Corp. Launches Advanced 5G Solutions for T-Mobile Business Customers

Inseego launches 5G FX4100 router and X700 mesh Wi-Fi for T-Mobile Business, enhancing connectivity for small and medium enterprises.

Inseego Corp. has announced the launch of its first 5G Advanced solutions, the Wavemaker™ 5G cellular router FX4100 and the mesh Wi-Fi X700, specifically for T-Mobile for Business customers. Designed for small and medium-sized enterprises, retail, restaurants, and government offices, these solutions provide high-performance connectivity without requiring dedicated IT resources. The FX4100 router features advanced technology including 5G Standalone support, improved uplink speeds, and versatile connectivity options, enhancing network efficiency. The X700 mesh system complements the FX4100 by improving Wi-Fi coverage and allowing for easy management. Both products aim to deliver reliable, fast, and secure connections, supporting businesses in their operational agility and growth. They are now available through T-Mobile for Business.

Potential Positives

Launch of Inseego's first 5G Advanced solutions, including the Wavemaker FX4100 and X700, strengthens their product portfolio in the growing 5G market.

Products are designed for T-Mobile for Business customers, potentially expanding Inseego’s reach and collaboration with a major telecommunications provider.

Introduction of advanced features, such as 5G Standalone support and enhanced uplink speeds, positions Inseego as a leader in delivering competitive broadband solutions for SMEs and various business applications.

Effortless management capabilities through Inseego Connect and the mobile app improve customer experience and operational efficiency, catering to the evolving needs of businesses.

Potential Negatives

Company's reliance on T-Mobile for Business for the launch of new products may indicate a lack of diversification in their customer base, potentially exposing them to risks if T-Mobile were to change its partnership terms or strategy.

The announcement does not provide any financial projections or market expectations related to the new products, leaving investors and market analysts uncertain about the potential impact on revenue and growth.

The focused marketing towards small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) may limit the product’s appeal to larger businesses, potentially restricting market share growth in the broader enterprise sector.

FAQ

What are the key features of the Inseego Wavemaker FX4100?

The FX4100 offers 5G Standalone support, improved speeds, advanced security, and versatile connectivity options for businesses.

Who is the target customer for Inseego's 5G solutions?

The 5G solutions are designed for small- and medium-sized enterprises, retail locations, restaurants, and temporary setups like pop-ups and kiosks.

How does the Inseego Wavemaker X700 enhance Wi-Fi coverage?

The X700 improves Wi-Fi coverage by creating a stronger network, allowing for flexible connectivity through multiple mesh units.

What makes the Inseego Connect management system unique?

Inseego Connect simplifies device management, enabling remote monitoring, control, and network optimization from anywhere.

Where can businesses purchase the Inseego FX4100 and X700?

Businesses can purchase the FX4100 and X700 through T-Mobile for Business directly.

$INSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $INSG stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release











SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a global leader in wireless broadband, including 5G mobile broadband, and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, today announced the launch of their first 5G Advanced solutions, the Inseego Wavemaker™ 5G cellular router FX4100 and Inseego Wavemaker™ mesh Wi-Fi X700, designed exclusively for T-Mobile for Business customers. This advanced router with optional Wi-Fi mesh node delivers unparalleled connectivity and performance for locations without the need for dedicated onsite IT resources, making it the ideal solution for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), retail locations, restaurants, branch offices, temporary locations such as pop-ups and kiosks, as well as state and local government offices.





"The Inseego Wavemaker FX4100 and Wavemaker X700, paired with Inseego Connect™, are game changers for our joint business customers, as they provide the flexible connectivity needed to get businesses online quickly and securely," said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Executive Officer at Inseego. "The combination of easy deployment with superior performance continues to make FWA a compelling solution for businesses everywhere."





The Inseego Wavemaker FX4100 is powered by Qualcomm Dragonwing™ FWA Gen 3 Platform and supports both 5G SA and NSA modes, as well as 4G LTE Cat 20 for seamless connectivity across a wide range of bands.







Key features of the Inseego Wavemaker FX4100 include:















5G Standalone (SA) with Support for Advanced Network Slicing Capability:



Experience next-level connectivity with 5G SA featuring network slicing capabilities, enabling dedicated and optimized network resources for high-priority applications and seamless performance across diverse use cases.



Experience next-level connectivity with 5G SA featuring network slicing capabilities, enabling dedicated and optimized network resources for high-priority applications and seamless performance across diverse use cases.





Improved Speeds with 3CA Downlink and 2CA Uplink in 5G:



For businesses, uplink speeds are critical. This is the first Inseego product to introduce uplink aggregation making video calls run smoother and sharper than ever before. It also eliminates the need for bonding two routers together, which is more affordable for customers and more efficient on the network.



For businesses, uplink speeds are critical. This is the first Inseego product to introduce uplink aggregation making video calls run smoother and sharper than ever before. It also eliminates the need for bonding two routers together, which is more affordable for customers and more efficient on the network.





5G Uplink MIMO Across TDD & FDD for Unparalleled Connectivity:



Revolutionize your network capabilities with 5G uplink MIMO technology supporting both Time Division Duplex (TDD) and Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) bands, enabling enhanced data transmission and greater spectrum efficiency.



Revolutionize your network capabilities with 5G uplink MIMO technology supporting both Time Division Duplex (TDD) and Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) bands, enabling enhanced data transmission and greater spectrum efficiency.





Versatile Connectivity:



Easily power your business operations with 2x WAN/LAN (1 GbE) ports for adaptable networking, 1x USB 3.1 Type-C port offering fast data transfer, and 2x external SMA ports enabling seamless integration with optional external antennas. These features ensure consistent, high-speed connectivity tailored to meet your business's evolving demands.



Easily power your business operations with 2x WAN/LAN (1 GbE) ports for adaptable networking, 1x USB 3.1 Type-C port offering fast data transfer, and 2x external SMA ports enabling seamless integration with optional external antennas. These features ensure consistent, high-speed connectivity tailored to meet your business’s evolving demands.





Easy to Use:



Featuring an interactive display for real-time information, alerts, and easy mesh pairing, as well as standalone GPS, internal antennas, and USB-C power, FX4100 helps any business get connected quickly and is Inseego's most intuitive FWA solution.



Featuring an interactive display for real-time information, alerts, and easy mesh pairing, as well as standalone GPS, internal antennas, and USB-C power, FX4100 helps any business get connected quickly and is Inseego’s most intuitive FWA solution.





Advanced Security:



Protect your business data with advanced security features, including IPsec VPN and OpenVPN for secure remote connections, WPA2/WPA3 authentication for robust wireless security, and an advanced firewall designed to block potential threats. With encrypted configuration backup and restore capabilities, easily manage your network configurations without compromising security.



Protect your business data with advanced security features, including IPsec VPN and OpenVPN for secure remote connections, WPA2/WPA3 authentication for robust wireless security, and an advanced firewall designed to block potential threats. With encrypted configuration backup and restore capabilities, easily manage your network configurations without compromising security.





Effortless Management:



Streamline operations with the powerful combination of



Inseego Connect



and the



Inseego Mobile App



. Benefit from remote device management functionality, enabling businesses to monitor, control, and optimize network performance from anywhere. This comprehensive management system reduces operational complexities, empowering your enterprise to remain agile and productive.













Key features of the Inseego Wavemaker X700 include:















Simple installation:



Pairs to the Wavemaker FX4100 with the touch of a button.



Pairs to the Wavemaker FX4100 with the touch of a button.





Improved Wi-Fi coverage:



Creates a stronger, more dependable Wi-Fi network to cover larger areas.



Creates a stronger, more dependable Wi-Fi network to cover larger areas.





Scalable and flexible:



Connect multiple Wi-Fi mesh X700s using wireless or wired mesh backhaul.



Connect multiple Wi-Fi mesh X700s using wireless or wired mesh backhaul.





Easy to manage:



Configure and manage your entire Wi-Fi network either locally through the FX4100 router user interface or with Inseego Connect.







"At T-Mobile for Business, we're committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower our customers to succeed in an increasingly connected world," said Chris Melus, VP of Product Management, T-Mobile for Business. "The Inseego Wavemaker FX4100 and X700 mesh system provide businesses with exceptional flexibility and reliability, offering fast, secure connectivity without the complexity or cost of traditional solutions. Whether it's a retail store, restaurant, or office location, we're enabling our customers to confidently scale, innovate, and thrive."





The Inseego FX4100 and X700 are now available through T-Mobile for Business. To learn more about this new 5G indoor router and Wi-Fi mesh solution and to explore T-Mobile for Business plans, please visit https://www.t-mobile.com/business/solutions/business-internet-services/business-internet.



https://www.t-mobile.com/business/solutions/business-internet-services/business-internet



.





For more information, please visit



https://inseego.com/products/5g-indoor-routers/fx4100/









About Inseego Corp.







Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego's 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry's best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility---all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit www.inseego.com.



www.inseego.com



.





©2025. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. Inseego Connect, Wavemaker and Inseego are trademarks of Inseego Corp.





Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Qualcomm Dragonwing are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.





Other company, product, or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.







Media Relations Contact:







Jodi Ellis







pr@inseego.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12a55999-76e3-41b9-bfac-dd78be502e68





