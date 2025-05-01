Inseego Corp. Completes Pay-Off of 2025 Convertible Notes, Strengthening Financial Position

Inseego Corp. paid off $15 million in convertible notes, reducing total debt by 75% and maintaining financial guidance.

Inseego Corp. has announced a significant achievement in its financial restructuring by fully paying off approximately $15 million in 3.25% convertible notes due 2025, reducing its total debt by over $100 million, or around 75%, in the past year. Following this payment, the company holds about $40.9 million in new senior secured notes with a 9.0% interest rate, due in 2029. Inseego's CFO, Steven Gatoff, emphasized that this milestone strengthens the company's financial position, allowing for growth and value creation for stockholders. Additionally, Inseego confirmed that there would be no changes to its financial guidance for Q1 2025, with earnings results set to be reported on May 8, 2025.

Inseego Corp. successfully paid off approximately $15 million in 3.25% convertible notes, marking a significant milestone in the company's capital restructuring efforts.

The company has reduced its total debt by over $100 million, or approximately 75%, strengthening its financial position for future growth and value delivery to stockholders.

The announcement came with reaffirmed financial guidance for the first quarter of 2025, indicating stability in business operations and expectations.

The company still has a significant amount of outstanding debt, approximately $40.9 million, which could raise concerns about financial stability.

The press release acknowledges that there are significant risks and uncertainties associated with the company's forward-looking statements, which may create skepticism among investors regarding future performance.

Dependence on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of revenues could pose a risk to the company's financial health if those customers reduce their business with Inseego.

What recent financial milestone did Inseego Corp. achieve?

Inseego Corp. paid off approximately $15 million in 3.25% convertible notes due 2025, reducing its total debt significantly.

How much debt does Inseego Corp. have after this payment?

After paying off the convertible notes, Inseego now has approximately $40.9 million in outstanding debt from new senior secured notes.

What is the significance of paying off the 2025 Convertible Notes?

This pay-off marks a key initiative in reducing debt and positions Inseego for business growth and enhanced value for stockholders.

When will Inseego release its first quarter financial results for 2025?

Inseego is set to report its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025.

What does Inseego Corp. specialize in?

Inseego Corp. specializes in wireless broadband solutions, particularly in 5G mobile broadband and fixed wireless access technology.

$INSG insiders have traded $INSG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIP G BRACE (Executive Chairman) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $124,000

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $INSG stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN DIEGO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the “Company”), a global leader in wireless broadband, including 5G mobile broadband, and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, today announced that it has completed a major milestone in its overhaul of the Company’s capital structure by paying-off the remaining balance of approximately $15 million on its 3.25% convertible notes due 2025 (the “2025 Convertible Notes”).





After the pay-off of the 2025 Convertible Notes, the Company has outstanding debt of approximately $40.9 million in principal amount of its new senior 9.0% secured notes due in 2029 (the “New Senior Secured Notes”).





“The pay-off of the 2025 Convertible Notes represents the successful completion of a key initiative and milestone to materially reduce our debt,” said Steven Gatoff, Inseego’s Chief Financial Officer. “Over the past 12 months, we have reduced the Company’s total debt by over $100 million, or approximately 75%, which puts Inseego on solid financial footing to grow our business and deliver value to stockholders.”





The Company also announced today that there was no change to its financial guidance for the first quarter of 2025, ended March 31, 2025 (which was provided on February 19, 2025). The Company will be reporting its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, as previously announced on April 17, 2025.







About Inseego Corp.







Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego’s 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry’s best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility---all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit



www.inseego.com



#Putting5GtoWork





©2025. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. MiFi and the Inseego name and logo are registered trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other company, product, or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.







For more information, please contact:







Investor Relations







IR@inseego.com









Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Some of the information presented in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as “may,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this news release related to our future business outlook, the future demand for our products, and other statements that are not purely historical facts are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections. They are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We, therefore, cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Actual results could differ materially from our expectations.





Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include: (1) the Company’s dependence on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenues; (2) the future demand for wireless broadband access to data and asset management software and services and our ability to accurately forecast; (3) the growth of wireless wide-area networking and asset management software and services; (4) customer and end-user acceptance of the Company’s current product and service offerings and market demand for the Company’s anticipated new product and service offerings; (5) our ability to develop sales channels and to onboard channel partners; (6) increased competition and pricing pressure from participants in the markets in which the Company is engaged; (7) dependence on third-party manufacturers and key component suppliers worldwide; (8) the impact of fluctuations of foreign currency exchange rates; (9) the impact of supply chain challenges on our ability to source components and manufacture our products; (10) unexpected liabilities or expenses; (11) the Company’s ability to introduce new products and services in a timely manner, including the ability to develop and launch 5G products at the speed and functionality required by our customers; (12) litigation, regulatory and IP developments related to our products or components of our products; (13) the Company’s ability to raise additional financing when the Company requires capital for operations or to satisfy corporate obligations; (14) the Company’s plans and expectations relating to acquisitions, divestitures, strategic relationships, international expansion, software and hardware developments, personnel matters, and cost containment initiatives, including the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the planned sale of the Company’s telematics business, as well as restructuring activities and the timing of their implementations; (15) the global semiconductor shortage and any related price increases or supply chain disruptions, (16) the potential impact of COVID-19 or other global public health emergencies on the business, (17) the impact of high rates of inflation and rising interest rates, (18) the impact of import tariffs on our materials and products, and (19) the impact of geopolitical instability on our business.





These factors, as well as other factors set forth as risk factors or otherwise described in the reports filed by the Company with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov), could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future, except as otherwise required under applicable law and our ongoing reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.



