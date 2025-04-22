Inseego Corp. Achieves Verizon Frontline-Verified Status for Four Key Public Safety Products

Inseego announces four products certified as "Verizon Frontline-Verified" for reliable public safety communications.

Inseego Corp. announced that four of its leading wireless broadband products have received the "Verizon Frontline-Verified" designation, indicating their reliability and performance for public safety networks. This certification ensures that Inseego’s devices provide essential connectivity for first responders, facilitating faster response times and improved communication during emergencies. The certified products include the Inseego MiFi® X PRO 5G mobile hotspot and several Wavemaker™ 5G routers designed to operate seamlessly on Verizon's network. Inseego's Chief Product Officer emphasized the company's dedication to delivering secure and dependable solutions for public safety professionals. The Verizon Frontline-Verified program guarantees that these products meet stringent performance standards, critical for emergency operations, while ensuring data security with FIPS140-2 certification. This milestone further establishes Inseego as a leader in providing advanced connectivity solutions tailored to the needs of first responders.

Four Inseego products have been awarded the "Verizon Frontline-Verified" designation, showcasing their reliability and performance for critical public safety networks.

The designation enhances Inseego’s reputation as a leader in wireless broadband solutions, particularly for emergency and public safety communication.

The certification includes FIPS140-2 compliance, assuring public sector customers that their data is secure from unauthorized access.

This milestone reinforces Inseego's commitment to delivering high-quality, mission-critical connectivity solutions tailored for first responders.

What is the Verizon Frontline-Verified designation?

The Verizon Frontline-Verified designation indicates that Inseego products meet reliability and performance standards for public safety communications.

Which Inseego products received the Verizon certification?

The certified products include Inseego MiFi® X PRO, Wavemaker™ 5G cellular router FX3110, Wavemaker™ 5G mmW outdoor CPE FW2010, and FW2000.

How do Inseego products benefit first responders?

Inseego products ensure secure connectivity and prioritize communication, improving response times and operational efficiency for first responders during emergencies.

Why is FIPS140-2 certification important for Inseego products?

FIPS140-2 certification ensures that Inseego products provide secure communication, protecting public sector data from unauthorized access.

How does Inseego support mission-critical operations?

Inseego offers advanced connectivity solutions that operate effectively under demanding conditions, enabling timely and accurate communication for critical operations.

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a global leader in wireless broadband, including 5G mobile broadband, and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, today announced that four of its industry-leading products have earned the "Verizon Frontline-Verified" designation. This recognition demonstrates that Inseego’s solutions provide the reliability and performance required for public safety networks, ensuring connectivity priority, preemption, and traffic segmentation for law enforcement, fire, EMS, and utility field workers. Together, Verizon and Inseego empower first responders and public safety agencies to achieve their missions by keeping them connected, enabling faster response times, and improving performance, even in the most challenging environments.













“Becoming Verizon Frontline Verified reinforces our commitment to delivering best-in-class, secure, and reliable solutions for public safety professionals,” stated David Markland, Inseego’s Chief Product Officer. “As the technology leader in wireless broadband, we understand how critical communication is during emergencies, and these certifications provide reassurance to our customers that they have the tools they need when lives are on the line.”





The following devices have been certified as Verizon Frontline Verified for seamless operation on Verizon's award-winning network, ensuring secure and reliable communication during hazards and emergencies:





The Verizon Frontline-Verified program is designed to support first responders and public safety professionals by providing reliable, rigorously tested communications products. These products meet the strict performance and safety standards required for critical operations, ensuring seamless functionality on Verizon’s network. It is specifically tailored to support public safety officials and first responders during preparation, response, recovery, and mitigation phases of emergency operations. Additionally, with FIPS140-2 certification across all the Inseego Verizon Frontline Verified routers, the public sector can trust that their data is secure and protected from unauthorized access.





This latest milestone for Inseego further strengthens its leadership position in providing TAA compliant, advanced connectivity solutions tailored to the unique needs of first responders and mission-critical operations. From portable hotspots to cellular routers and outdoor CPEs, each Inseego product is designed to perform in the most demanding environments, ensuring continuous, mission critical communication, to improve decision-making and deliver more accurate information to front line first responders, faster.







Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego's 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry's best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility---all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit



www.inseego.com



