Inseego Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for INSG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Inseego Corp (Symbol: INSG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.27, changing hands as low as $11.25 per share. Inseego Corp shares are currently trading down about 24.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INSG's low point in its 52 week range is $3.91 per share, with $21.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.31.

