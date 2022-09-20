World Markets

Insect-based ingredients maker Innovafeed raises 250 million euros

Olivier Sorgho Reuters
Insect-based ingredients company Innovafeed has raised 250 million euros ($249.78 million) in a new financing round, the company said on Tuesday.

The new round brings its total cumulative financing to 450 million euros, Innovafeed said.

The new money came from the QIA fund as well as from historic investors Creadev and Temasek. Agriculture companies ADM and Cargill also injected funds.

($1 = 1.0009 euros)

