Insect-based ingredients maker Innovafeed raises 250 million euros

Corrects day in lede paragraph

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Insect-based ingredients company Innovafeed has raised 250 million euros ($249.78 million) in a new financing round, the company said on Tuesday.

The new round brings its total cumulative financing to 450 million euros, Innovafeed said.

The new money came from the QIA fund as well as from historic investors Creadev and Temasek. Agriculture companies ADM and Cargill also injected funds.

($1 = 1.0009 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.