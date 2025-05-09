Inquiry Into NVIDIA's Competitor Dynamics In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 39.92 36.10 22.31 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Broadcom Inc 96.19 14 18.37 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 74.23 2.85 5.99 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Qualcomm Inc 14.81 5.75 3.86 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% Texas Instruments Inc 31.37 9.17 9.48 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% ARM Holdings PLC 155.36 17.96 30.91 3.17% $0.22 $0.95 26.25% Analog Devices Inc 64.79 2.87 10.83 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 20.37 1.96 3.07 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 17.07 9.38 13.03 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% Microchip Technology Inc 86.21 4.38 5.61 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% STMicroelectronics NV 19.63 1.17 1.76 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 18.19 1.92 0.99 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% United Microelectronics Corp 12.04 1.44 2.36 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% ON Semiconductor Corp 27.62 2.07 2.56 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% First Solar Inc 11.36 1.75 3.38 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Skyworks Solutions Inc 26.29 1.74 2.74 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 1713 14.11 27.68 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 132.92 9.55 13.91 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Universal Display Corp 29.54 4.07 10.44 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Qorvo Inc 124.78 1.99 1.86 0.93% $0.14 $0.39 -5.11% Average 140.83 5.69 8.89 2.67% $3.85 $3.76 13.02%

Upon closer analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends become apparent:

At 39.92 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.28x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 36.1 relative to the industry average by 6.34x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 22.31 , which is 2.51x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% is 27.75% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion , which is 6.71x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $28.72 Billion , which indicates 7.64x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 77.94%, outperforming the industry average of 13.02%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

NVIDIA is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight strong profitability and growth potential within the industry sector. Comparing these ratios with peers can provide insights into NVIDIA's competitive position in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry.

