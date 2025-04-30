Inquiry Into NVIDIA's Competitor Dynamics In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 37.08 33.53 20.72 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Broadcom Inc 88.50 12.88 16.90 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Qualcomm Inc 15.84 6.04 4.07 11.97% $4.23 $6.51 17.45% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 96.06 2.71 6.10 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% Texas Instruments Inc 30.45 8.90 9.20 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% ARM Holdings PLC 146.91 18.33 32.07 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Analog Devices Inc 61.56 2.72 10.29 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 18.39 1.77 2.77 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 16.04 8.93 12.98 52.73% $0.17 $0.34 36.93% Microchip Technology Inc 80.56 4.09 5.24 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% STMicroelectronics NV 19.47 1.16 1.75 0.32% $0.39 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.67 1.92 1.04 2.95% $30.11 $26.62 1.05% United Microelectronics Corp 12.08 1.45 2.37 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% ON Semiconductor Corp 10.71 1.86 2.37 4.37% $0.62 $0.78 -14.65% First Solar Inc 11.42 1.84 3.51 5.05% $0.58 $0.57 30.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 18.95 1.48 2.46 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 1440.33 11.87 23.27 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 109.66 9.34 13.10 2.33% $0.02 $0.07 -31.17% Universal Display Corp 26.71 3.65 9.14 2.87% $0.06 $0.12 2.51% Qorvo Inc 223.75 1.73 1.59 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Average 128.79 5.4 8.43 6.15% $4.11 $3.92 11.69%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends become evident:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 37.08 , which is 0.29x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 33.53 , which is 6.21x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 20.72 , which is 2.46x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% is 24.27% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion , which is 6.28x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $28.72 Billion , which indicates 7.33x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 77.94% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.69%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing NVIDIA with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

NVIDIA exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales more highly. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that NVIDIA is performing well financially and experiencing strong growth compared to its industry counterparts.

