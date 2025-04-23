Inquiry Into NVIDIA's Competitor Dynamics In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 33.64 30.42 18.80 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Broadcom Inc 78.51 11.43 14.99 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Qualcomm Inc 14.97 5.71 3.85 11.97% $4.23 $6.51 17.45% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 86.26 2.43 5.48 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% Texas Instruments Inc 28.22 7.90 8.62 7.02% $1.92 $2.31 -1.72% ARM Holdings PLC 132.30 16.51 28.88 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Analog Devices Inc 57.03 2.52 9.53 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 16.80 1.61 2.53 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 13.99 7.79 11.32 52.73% $0.17 $0.34 36.93% Microchip Technology Inc 70.68 3.59 4.60 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% STMicroelectronics NV 12.57 1.07 1.48 1.95% $0.89 $1.25 -22.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 18.36 1.79 0.98 2.95% $30.11 $26.62 1.05% United Microelectronics Corp 11.79 1.46 2.40 2.28% $29.73 $20.43 -0.16% ON Semiconductor Corp 9.77 1.70 2.17 4.37% $0.62 $0.78 -14.65% First Solar Inc 11.26 1.82 3.46 5.05% $0.58 $0.57 30.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 17.78 1.39 2.31 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 1234 10.17 19.94 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 96 8.18 11.47 2.33% $0.02 $0.07 -31.17% Qorvo Inc 211.14 1.63 1.50 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Universal Display Corp 24.96 3.41 8.54 2.87% $0.06 $0.12 2.51% Average 112.97 4.85 7.58 6.25% $4.44 $4.2 10.96%

Upon analyzing NVIDIA, the following trends can be observed:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 33.64 , which is 0.3x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 30.42 which exceeds the industry average by 6.27x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 18.8 , which is 2.48x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% is 24.17% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion , which is 5.82x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $28.72 Billion , which indicates 6.84x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 77.94% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 10.96%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between NVIDIA and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Among its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the company is undervalued compared to its peers. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, NVIDIA outperforms its industry competitors, showcasing strong financial health and growth potential.

