Inquiry Into NVIDIA's Competitor Dynamics In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia Corp is an upfront developer of graphics processing unit and a full-stack computing infrastructure company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. Traditionally, GPU were used to enhanvce experience,now Nvidia offers AI GPUs, and also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. The company is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads. such as AI, model training and inference, data analytics, scientific computing, and 3D graphics, with vertical-specific optimizations to address industries ranging from healthcare and telecom to automotive and manufacturing.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 39.31 35.55 21.97 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Broadcom Inc 88.59 12.89 16.92 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 24.95 6.83 10.11 9.05% $596.09 $512.38 38.84% Qualcomm Inc 16.39 6.25 4.21 11.97% $4.23 $6.51 17.45% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 98.11 2.76 6.23 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% Texas Instruments Inc 33.38 9.35 10.20 7.02% $1.92 $2.31 -1.72% ARM Holdings PLC 147.43 18.40 32.18 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Micron Technology Inc 27.19 2.26 3.66 4.07% $4.3 $3.35 84.28% Analog Devices Inc 65.11 2.88 10.88 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Microchip Technology Inc 91.04 4.63 5.92 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 15.61 8.69 12.64 52.73% $0.17 $0.34 36.93% STMicroelectronics NV 14.41 1.23 1.69 1.95% $0.89 $1.25 -22.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 21.68 2.11 1.16 2.94% $28.59 $26.43 1.35% ON Semiconductor Corp 11.61 2.02 2.58 4.37% $0.62 $0.78 -14.65% United Microelectronics Corp 10.36 1.45 2.32 4.0% $29.73 $20.43 5.99% First Solar Inc 11.05 1.78 3.40 5.05% $0.58 $0.57 30.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 20.67 1.69 2.68 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 131.77 11.24 15.74 2.33% $0.02 $0.07 -31.17% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 1498.33 12.35 24.21 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Universal Display Corp 31.79 4.34 10.88 2.87% $0.06 $0.12 2.51% Qorvo Inc 246.86 1.91 1.75 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Average 130.32 5.75 8.97 6.51% $33.97 $29.62 14.97%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends become evident:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 39.31, which is 0.3x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 35.55 which exceeds the industry average by 6.18x.

The Price to Sales ratio of 21.97, which is 2.45x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% is 23.91% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion, which is 0.76x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $28.72 Billion, which indicates 0.97x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 77.94% exceeds the industry average of 14.97%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing NVIDIA with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

NVIDIA is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales at a premium. On the other hand, the high ROE and revenue growth, along with low EBITDA and gross profit, may indicate that NVIDIA is efficiently utilizing its resources and experiencing strong top-line growth relative to its industry counterparts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.