Inquiry Into NVIDIA's Competitor Dynamics In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 55.03 51.81 30.60 31.13% $22.86 $26.16 93.61% Broadcom Inc 177.16 15.83 21.17 6.49% $7.29 $9.0 51.2% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 29.34 8.03 11.89 9.05% $596.09 $512.38 38.84% Qualcomm Inc 18.73 7.14 4.82 11.46% $3.21 $5.78 18.69% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 114.28 3.22 7.26 1.36% $1.55 $3.42 17.57% Texas Instruments Inc 35.86 10.04 10.96 7.05% $2.09 $2.47 -3.47% ARM Holdings PLC 210.95 26.32 46.05 1.83% $0.11 $0.81 4.71% Micron Technology Inc 30.60 2.54 4.12 4.07% $4.3 $3.35 84.28% Analog Devices Inc 67.14 3.11 11.65 1.36% $1.12 $1.42 -10.06% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 18.88 10.50 15.28 6.35% $0.17 $0.34 30.59% Microchip Technology Inc 101.51 5.16 6.60 1.24% $0.34 $0.67 -48.37% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 24.97 2.43 1.33 3.16% $28.59 $26.43 3.85% ON Semiconductor Corp 14.31 2.49 3.17 4.75% $0.63 $0.8 -19.21% STMicroelectronics NV 14.70 1.25 1.73 1.95% $0.74 $1.23 2.15% First Solar Inc 14.03 2.30 4.55 4.22% $0.45 $0.45 10.81% United Microelectronics Corp 10.16 1.42 2.28 4.0% $29.73 $20.43 5.99% Skyworks Solutions Inc 20.62 1.68 2.68 0.95% $0.18 $0.43 -15.9% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 152.82 13.04 18.26 1.03% $0.03 $0.09 -33.87% Rambus Inc 41.57 6.52 13.44 5.76% $0.07 $0.12 10.71% Qorvo Inc 278.43 2.15 1.97 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Average 72.42 6.59 9.96 4.07% $35.62 $31.05 7.04%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends become evident:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 55.03, which is 0.76x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 51.81, which is 7.86x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 30.6, which is 3.07x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 31.13% is 27.06% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.86 Billion is 0.64x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $26.16 Billion, which indicates 0.84x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 93.61% exceeds the industry average of 7.04%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between NVIDIA and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

NVIDIA exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. The high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder equity. The low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate operational challenges. The high revenue growth signifies strong sales performance relative to industry peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment sector.

