Inquiry Into NVIDIA's Competitor Dynamics In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 46.07 41.55 23.79 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 92.24 17.09 21.41 7.12% $8.54 $10.14 0.59% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 25.69 7.29 10.58 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 88.42 3.39 7.13 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 37.82 11.06 11.43 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 16.27 6.32 4.24 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 187.17 21.74 37.24 3.17% $0.46 $1.21 33.73% Micron Technology Inc 27.76 2.67 4.18 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Analog Devices Inc 63.19 3.30 11.81 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 19.23 10.56 14.68 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 25.33 1.51 2.27 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 20.15 2.13 1.10 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% ON Semiconductor Corp 35.96 2.69 3.33 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% United Microelectronics Corp 12.73 1.53 2.49 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% First Solar Inc 14.26 2.20 4.24 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 247.03 17.85 29.71 5.63% $0.03 $0.09 25.94% Skyworks Solutions Inc 28.45 1.84 2.96 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Qorvo Inc 142.47 2.27 2.12 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Universal Display Corp 33.43 4.61 11.81 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 137.86 9.91 14.42 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Average 66.08 6.84 10.38 3.16% $35.9 $29.72 11.01%

After a detailed analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends become apparent:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 46.07 is 0.7x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 41.55 which exceeds the industry average by 6.07x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 23.79 , surpassing the industry average by 2.29x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% is 19.85% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 0.63x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $26.67 Billion is 0.9x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of 69.18%, which surpasses the industry average of 11.01%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, NVIDIA outperforms with a high ratio, reflecting efficient use of shareholder funds. However, the low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate operational challenges. The high revenue growth rate signals strong top-line performance compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Strong Buy May 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.