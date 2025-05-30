Inquiry Into Meta Platforms's Competitor Dynamics In Interactive Media & Services Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 25.22 8.77 9.86 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 19.18 6.04 5.86 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 8.37 0.77 1.58 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Pinterest Inc 11.42 4.48 5.79 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Reddit Inc 21.85 9.07 13.41 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Kanzhun Ltd 31.10 3.57 7.63 3.38% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 18.77 5.15 1147.16 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% CarGurus Inc 85.03 7.73 3.67 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 77.67 1.86 2.72 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% Yelp Inc 18.96 3.39 1.87 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Weibo Corp 6.67 0.66 1.39 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Tripadvisor Inc 37.33 2.67 1.15 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Ziff Davis Inc 18.36 0.74 1 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Taboola.com Ltd 91.50 1.17 0.70 -0.85% $0.01 $0.12 3.26% FuboTV Inc 18.10 3.09 0.73 63.17% $0.21 $0.07 3.46% Average 33.16 3.6 85.33 6.64% $4.08 $5.24 9.61%

When closely examining Meta Platforms, the following trends emerge:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 25.22 significantly below the industry average by 0.76x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 8.77 which exceeds the industry average by 2.44x .

The Price to Sales ratio is 9.86 , which is 0.12x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% is 2.41% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 5.52x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $34.74 Billion is 6.63x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 16.07% exceeds the industry average of 9.61%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the low PE ratio suggests potential undervaluation compared to peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. The high PB ratio indicates a premium valuation based on its book value. A low PS ratio implies a favorable sales valuation relative to industry competitors. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth signify strong profitability and operational performance within the sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for META

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for META

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.