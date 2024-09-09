Inquiry Into Mastercard's Competitor Dynamics In Financial Services Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in relation to its major competitors in the Financial Services industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Mastercard Background

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to over $9 trillion in volume during 2023. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Mastercard Inc 36.40 59.27 16.90 44.44% $4.32 $5.35 11.04% Visa Inc 29.91 14.19 16.36 12.62% $6.45 $7.13 9.57% Fiserv Inc 29.57 3.48 5.14 3.14% $2.22 $3.12 7.38% PayPal Holdings Inc 16.72 3.42 2.39 5.46% $1.75 $3.61 8.21% Fidelity National Information Services Inc 80.55 2.61 4.73 1.39% $0.8 $0.95 2.68% Block Inc 56.70 1.95 1.64 1.02% $0.6 $2.23 11.21% Global Payments Inc 19.81 1.23 2.82 1.68% $1.08 $1.63 4.74% Corpay Inc 22.02 7.65 5.81 8.38% $0.51 $0.77 2.9% Jack Henry & Associates Inc 32.44 6.71 5.59 5.58% $0.18 $0.23 4.73% WEX Inc 32.24 4.29 3.01 4.32% $0.25 $0.41 8.4% Shift4 Payments Inc 45.88 7.22 1.69 5.7% $0.13 $0.23 29.83% Euronet Worldwide Inc 17.40 3.69 1.30 6.76% $0.18 $0.41 5.02% The Western Union Co 7.41 9.31 1.01 33.62% $0.24 $0.4 -8.85% StoneCo Ltd 10.79 1.29 1.66 3.29% $1.13 $2.25 11.86% PagSeguro Digital Ltd 9.06 1.18 1.82 3.59% $1.83 $-0.02 6.74% Payoneer Global Inc 27.08 4.02 3.01 4.87% $0.06 $0.2 15.86% Paymentus Holdings Inc 77.42 5.55 3.65 2.1% $0.02 $0.06 32.55% DLocal Ltd 19.22 5.49 3.62 10.06% $0.06 $0.07 6.29% Evertec Inc 30.14 4.19 2.66 6.44% $0.09 $0.11 26.88% Average 31.35 4.86 3.77 6.67% $0.98 $1.32 10.33%

By closely examining Mastercard, we can identify the following trends:

At 36.4, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio significantly exceeds the industry average by 1.16x, suggesting a premium valuation relative to industry peers.

With a Price to Book ratio of 59.27, which is 12.2x the industry average, Mastercard might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 16.9, surpassing the industry average by 4.48x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 44.44%, which is 37.77% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $4.32 Billion, which is 4.41x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $5.35 Billion, which indicates 4.05x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 11.04%, which surpasses the industry average of 10.33%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Mastercard in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Mastercard is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 2.1.

Key Takeaways

For Mastercard, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers in the Financial Services industry, indicating potential overvaluation. On the other hand, Mastercard's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest strong operational performance and growth prospects relative to industry competitors. This combination of high valuation multiples and strong financial metrics positions Mastercard as a standout player in the sector.

