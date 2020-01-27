Inquiry into London's deadly Grenfell fire begins asking who was to blame

A public inquiry into the 2017 fire at London's Grenfell Tower, which killed 72 people, began to zero in on Monday on how the densely populated social housing block was allowed to become a tinder box and who was to blame.
