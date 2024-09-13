Inquiry Into Amazon.com's Competitor Dynamics In Broadline Retail Industry

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in comparison to its major competitors within the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 44.64 8.30 3.29 5.95% $27.87 $28.32 10.12% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 21.81 1.56 1.61 2.52% $36.56 $97.13 3.88% PDD Holdings Inc 10.32 3.79 2.98 13.54% $37.97 $63.36 85.65% MercadoLibre Inc 77.63 29.71 6.36 15.07% $0.86 $2.37 41.51% Coupang Inc 40.86 11.02 1.57 -1.94% $0.15 $2.14 25.44% JD.com Inc 9.58 1.26 0.27 5.71% $16.3 $45.94 1.2% eBay Inc 12.29 5.59 3.22 3.8% $0.47 $1.84 1.26% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 6 1.27 0.45 5.1% $2.32 $6.34 -3.6% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 29.95 3.79 2.74 3.14% $0.08 $0.22 12.41% Dillard's Inc 8.20 2.76 0.80 3.9% $0.15 $0.58 -5.18% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 15.57 3.63 2.54 6.26% $0.79 $1.77 24.08% Macy's Inc 22.60 0.95 0.17 3.53% $0.44 $2.16 -3.48% Nordstrom Inc 13.01 3.90 0.25 13.68% $0.4 $1.49 3.23% Kohl's Corp 7.63 0.57 0.13 1.73% $0.35 $1.6 -4.18% Savers Value Village Inc 39.13 3.45 0.99 2.38% $0.05 $0.22 1.99% Average 22.47 5.23 1.72 5.6% $6.92 $16.23 13.16%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends can be discerned:

The current Price to Earnings ratio of 44.64 is 1.99x higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

With a Price to Book ratio of 8.3, which is 1.59x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.29, which is 1.91x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.95% is 0.35% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $27.87 Billion, which is 4.03x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $28.32 Billion, which indicates 1.74x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 10.12% is significantly below the industry average of 13.16%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Amazon.com and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating that the stock may be overvalued. On the other hand, Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency relative to its industry peers. However, the low revenue growth rate may raise concerns about the company's future performance compared to its competitors in the sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.