InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock is soaring higher on Thursday after the company announced news related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Maridav / Shutterstock

An Inpixon news release reveals that the company’s carbon dioxide (CO2) sensor modules are being distributed by Unitronic. These sensors can determine indoor air quality. This is a factor when evaluating the transmission risk of the coronavirus and other pathogens.

Unitronic has signed a deal with OEMs, system integrators, and solution providers that will have it supplying them with these modules and other parts from Inpixon. Unitronic distributes products in Europe and is a member of Lagercrantz Group AB, which operates in Europe, India, China, and the U.S.

Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon, said this about the news boosting INPX stock up today.

“While organizations strive to bring employees back into the office, they must balance that desire with effective tools that help ensure the health and safety of employees and visitors. Fortunately, nearly 60% of real estate executives are already planning a new investment in air quality sensors and analytics to gain new visibility on air quality.”

INPX stock is seeing heavy trading on this news. As of this writing, more than 81 million shares have changed hands. That’s quite the jump from the company’s daily average trading volume of 5.66 million shares.

INPX stock was up 32.2% as of Thursday afternoon and is up 110.9% since the start of the year.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post INPX Stock: The Inpixon News That Has Shares Shooting Higher Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.