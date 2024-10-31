INPP Buys Back Shares to Boost Shareholder Value

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP) has repurchased 300,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 129.7 GBp per share, which will be held in treasury. This strategic move, executed on the London Stock Exchange, supports the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering shareholder value through capital growth and long-term yield. INPP continues to invest in infrastructure projects that meet societal and environmental needs globally.

