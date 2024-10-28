News & Insights

INPP Buys Back Shares Amid Strategic Capital Management

October 28, 2024 — 12:17 pm EDT

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

International Public Partnerships Limited has acquired 300,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, at a weighted average price of 129.4 GBp per share, which will be held in treasury. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value. INPP continues to be a significant player in global infrastructure investment, focusing on long-term growth and sustainability.

