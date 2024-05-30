INPP Announces Strategic Merger with Boyd Watterson

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP) has announced a strategic merger between its investment adviser Amber Infrastructure Group and Boyd Watterson, a U.S.-based real estate and fixed income investment manager, creating a combined global alternatives investment platform with over $35 billion in assets under management. The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, will maintain existing management and shareholder structures, while granting INPP enhanced access to U.S. investment opportunities. Chairman Mike Gerrard and CEO Gavin Tait of Amber have expressed optimism about the growth and client service benefits the merger will bring to both entities.

