INPP Announces Follow-on Investment Of $45 Mln In US In FHSP

(RTTNews) - International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L) or INPP, an infrastructure investment firm, on Monday said that it has invested around $45 million into two additional interest-bearing subordinated debt instruments supported by security over seven operational P3 FHSP projects, comprising circa 21,800 housing units located across the U.S.

The follow-on investment in Family Housing for Service Personnel or FHSP is one of the social infrastructure sectors in the U.S. Public-Private Partnerships or P3.

The investment was sourced by INPP's investment adviser, Amber Fund Management Limited and was acquired from Amber's affiliate, Hunt Companies Inc.

The Hunt has been assigned to manage the projects in the post transaction.

As of December 2, the INPP's 250 million pounds revolving credit facility was undrawn, with around 17 million pounds committed via letters of credit for near-term pipeline investments, the company said in a statement.

