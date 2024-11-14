News & Insights

Stocks

INPP Acquires Shares Amidst Infrastructure Investment Focus

November 14, 2024 — 11:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

International Public Partnerships Limited recently acquired 300,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange at a weighted average price of 123.9 GBp, with plans to hold these shares in treasury. This move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to managing its capital structure effectively while continuing to invest in global infrastructure projects. With a portfolio spanning sectors like transport, education, and digital infrastructure, INPP aims to provide long-term growth and yield for its shareholders.

For further insights into GB:INPP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.