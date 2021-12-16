INPP Acquires Interest In Portfolio Of Four Danish Public-private Partnerships

(RTTNews) - International Public Partnerships (INPP.L) said that it has acquired an interest in a portfolio of four Danish public-private partnerships or 'PPP projects. The company holds a majority interest in the portfolio, which was acquired at a cost of about 14 million pounds.

The Projects, which provide essential infrastructure and are geographically spread across Denmark, include a specialist land registry court archive building in Hobro that accommodates 150 public sector employees; a hospital car parking facility with 550 parking spaces adjoined to a regional hospital in Randers; a 1,000-pupil school in Ørsted; and an 800-pupil school in Vildbjerg.

The company said, following financial close of the acquisition and draw down under the facility, it will be about 160 million pounds drawn against its 250 million pounds corporate debt facility.

