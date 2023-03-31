InPost sees improved margin in 2023

March 31, 2023 — 01:10 am EDT

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

GDANSK, March 31 (Reuters) - Polish parcel locker firm InPost INPST.AS on Friday forecast an improvement in its margin this year, as it cuts costs, raises prices and grows parcel volumes.

The company expects an improvement in its adjusted core profit (EBITDA) margin this year, after it dropped to 27.7% in 2022 from 35.3% a year earlier.

